Mike Pence said that Donald Trump brought the midterm drubbing on himself with his policies. BY: MEGA

Mike Pence is pushing back against J.D. Vance’s claim that Iran was to blame for the Republicans’ devastating midterm losses.

The former vice president, who served alongside Donald Trump during his first term, is no stranger to election defeats. Pence witnessed Trump’s 2020 loss firsthand and later found himself at the center of the president’s attempt to overturn the results, as supporters called for his execution during the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

‘We Stopped Short and Didn’t Finish It’

Mike Pence called the midterms ‘a reckoning’ for his party. BY: MEGA

In a recent interview, Pence held forth on the losses, calling it a “reckoning” for the party.

“I disagree with the vice president about the reasons for the midterm election outcome,” he declared. “There’s no question that the war in Iran became a frustration for millions of Americans, but it wasn’t because President Trump started the war or took on Iran. It’s because we stopped short and didn’t finish it.”

‘People Became Frustrated With the Lack of Progress’

Mike Pence pointed at the Iran war as one cause of the GOP’s woes, but not the only one. BY: MEGA

Pence believes the disastrous war weakened the nation, at great cost to many individual Americans.

“As Americans saw the politics of appeasement that the administration embraced, one negotiation after another, I think people became… frustrated with the lack of progress, frustrated with the price of fuel at the pump,” he admitted.

He also feels that tepid support for Israel is harming the party.

“There’s no place in America for antisemitism on the left or on the right,” he stated. “And the people that are wringing their hands about U.S. support for Israel, I get the feeling sometimes they’re just using that as a thinly veiled excuse for their antisemitism.”

‘I Don’t Think the American People Turned Left’

Mike Pence pointed to antisemitism on both sides of the aisle. BY: MEGA

Pence also laid into the perception of corruption, as many insiders have profited and Trump himself has been greatly enriched in his second term.

“I don’t think you can ignore the air of corruption that’s emerged around this administration, the self-dealing,” he argued. “The American people saw a First Family seeing their wealth increase by more than $3 billion including more than a billion dollars in cryptocurrency.”

He thinks Republicans lost this more than Democrats won.

“I don’t think the American people turned left,” Pence claimed. “I think they were turned off, and that’s what explains the outcome of this election.”

‘Mike Pence’s Complete and Total Lack of Courage Caused Untold Damage’

The White House unloaded on Mike Pence, criticizing his ‘lack of courage.’ BY: MEGA

The former Indiana governor prescribed a return to old-fashioned GOP values.

“The key for success for the party and more importantly, the key for success for the country, is to return the Republican Party to advancing and advocating the conservative principles that have always made America strong and prosperous and free,” he claimed.

The White House tore into Pence as a response.

“Mike Pence’s total and complete lack of courage caused untold damage to our great country,” insisted White House spokesman Davis Ingle. “If Republican voters cared what Mike Pence had to say, he wouldn’t have had to drop out of the presidential race months before the Iowa caucuses.”