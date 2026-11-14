Laura Gallacher described Russell Brand as 'caring,' 'kind' and 'a wonderful father' during his r--- and sexual assault trial. BY: RUSSELL BRAND/YOUTUBE

Russell Brand‘s wife, Laura Gallacher, supported him throughout his r— and sexual assault trial.

On November 5, a jury at Southwark Crown Court in London found the former movie star guilty of one count of r— and three counts of sexual assault following a four-week trial. Brand was not found guilty of two other counts of rape and one count of attempted indecent assault.

Multiple news outlets reported that Gallacher attended the trial and was seen crying in court as the verdict was delivered.

Brand was later sentenced to over 10 years in prison.

Following the latest developments in the case, here’s everything to know about Brand’s wife, Gallacher.

Laura Gallacher Comes From a Well-Known Family

Russell Brand has been convicted of r— and sexual assault. BY: MEGA

Gallacher is the daughter of Scottish professional golfer and former Ryder Cup captain Bernard Gallacher and his wife, Lesley Gallacher.

Her older sister, Kirsty Gallacher, is a TV presenter and former Sky Sports anchor, while her brother, Jamie Gallacher, keeps his life out of the public eye.

The siblings grew up on Surrey’s exclusive Wentworth Estate, an affluent neighborhood associated with celebrities including Elton John and Jamie Redknapp.

Laura Gallacher Is an Author and Illustrator

Laura Gallacher’s husband was found guilty of one count of r— and three counts of sexual assault. BY: MEGA

Russell’s wife has established herself as an author, illustrator, lifestyle blogger and clothing designer.

She released her book The Joy Journal for Magic Everyday Play in 2020 and Slow Down and Be Here Now: More Nature Stories to Make You Stop, Look, and Be Amazed by the Tiniest Things in 2022. She also founded her brand, Joy Journal, during one of her pregnancies when she was experiencing “terrible motion sickness.”

Laura Gallacher First Met Russell Brand in 2006

Laura Gallacher supported Russell Brand during the four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court in London. BY: MEGA

During a court appearance, Laura confirmed she met the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor at the Edinburgh Fringe comedy festival in 2006. She was 19 and Russell was 31 at the time.

Russell previously expressed similar sentiments in an interview, saying, “She fully loves me for what I am. She’s not interested in the famous person at all.”

Laura Gallacher and Russell Brand Married in 2017

Laura Gallacher has largely kept her family life private. BY: MEGA

Russell marriedKaty Perry in 2010 after briefly dating Laura. They rekindled their connection in 2015, on the same day Laura’s former partner moved out of her home in East London.

“I was heartbroken, with mascara running down my face,” she recalled. “A friend dragged me out on a walk to the canal in East London, where I’d never been in my life, and as we came on to the footpath Russell was standing there, like he’d organized it.”

Russell proposed to Laura in July 2016, and the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Remenham Church near their home in Henley-on-Thames in August 2017.

Laura Gallacher and Russell Brand Have 3 Children Together

Russell Brand married Laura Gallacher following his divorce from Katy Perry. BY: MEGA

Russell and Laura welcomed their first child, daughter Mabel, in 2016, followed by their second daughter, Peggy, in 2018.

The couple expanded their family again with the birth of their son in 2023.

Laura Gallacher Has Stood by Russell Brand Amid His Legal Troubles

Russell Brand has been married to Laura Gallacher for over nine years. BY: RUSSELL BRAND/YOUTUBE

Throughout Russell’s r— and sexual assault trial, Laura spoke positively about the Get Him to the Greek star and even described him as “caring, kind and a wonderful father” to their children.

“I love him very much,” Laura, who said she feels “very seen” by Russell, added.

She also told the court she felt “entirely cared for and looked after” in the early stages of their relationship and that their romance progressed “totally at [her] pace.”

After a four-week trial, Russell was found guilty of raping a 21-year-old woman in 2009. He was also convicted of three counts of sexual assault involving an MTV employee in 2004, a woman at her workplace in 2005 and another woman who was forced to give him a massage in 2009.