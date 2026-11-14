King Charles joked about getting older with Sir Elton John. BY: MEGA

King Charles joked about the realities of aging with Elton John while celebrating the monarch’s 78th birthday on November 14.

On “Apple’s Rocket Hour,” the pair laughed as a chat about John’s hit “I’m Still Standing” turned into a talk about the physical effects of aging.

“With occasional bits dropping off here and there. I know this is a terrible problem as we get older,” Charles quipped after John joked about his ability to keep standing.

‘I’m Still Sitting Now’

Elton John left King Charles laughing after joking, ‘I’m still sitting now, though.’ BY: MEGA

Charles recalled John’s performance of “I’m Still Standing” at the 1986 Rock Gala, which celebrated the charity’s first decade.

“And certainly, 40 years on from that remarkable concert, we and the Trust are definitely still standing,” Charles said.

John replied, “I’m still sitting now, though,” prompting laughter from the monarch.

King Charles’ Trust Celebrates 50 Years of Supporting Young People

King Charles celebrated 50 years of The King’s Trust, which continues to support young people. BY: MEGA

Charles founded The Prince’s Trust in 1976 while serving as Prince of Wales. He used his Royal Navy severance pay to establish the charity, which helps young people find employment, develop skills and start businesses.

The organization was renamed The King’s Trust following Charles’ accession to the throne in 2022.

According to the charity, it has supported more than one million young people since its founding.

King Charles and Elton John Reflect on Their Musical Memories

King Charles and Elton John revisited memorable performances and shared their favorite songs during the birthday broadcast. BY: MEGA

The special episode featured 14 songs selected by Charles and John, including tracks by Tina Turner, Phil Collins,Rod Stewart, Calvin Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man.

Charles selected Harris and Rag’n’Bone Man’s “Giant” for its message about drawing strength from previous generations. He also chose Collins’ “In the Air Tonight” and expressed his delight at the musician’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

“There can surely be nothing more meaningful than love,” Charles said while reflecting on the 2002 Party at the Palace concert, held to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II‘s Golden Jubilee.

Charles also recalled watching Paul McCartney perform alongside musicians including Joe Cocker and Brian May.

John Reveals the Song That Changed His Life

Elton John recalled how Elvis Presley’s ‘Hound Dog’ inspired his career. BY: MEGA

John reflected on the influence of Elvis Presley‘s “Hound Dog,” recalling how his mother brought the record home after hearing it in a shop.

The song helped shape his musical ambitions and inspired the sound he wanted to pursue.

The broadcast also featured Muse’s rendition of “Feeling Good.” Charles recalled that the band received a small grant from The Prince’s Trust in 1994 to purchase audio equipment before achieving international success.

John’s “Rocket Hour,” which launched on Apple Music 1 in 2015, brought the musicians together to celebrate the charity’s 50-year history through songs and personal memories.