Megyn Kelly criticized Oprah Winfrey for promoting Meghan Markle's expensive gift basket. BY: MEGA

Megyn Kelly isn’t holding back when it comes to Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey.

The journalist blasted Winfrey for promoting an expensive gift basket from the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, questioning why the media mogul would publicly support the product.

During the November 13 episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, Kelly and guest Maureen Callahan also discussed allegations involving Meghan’s family, raising questions about what the former actress may have known.

Megyn Kelly Mocks Meghan Markle’s Expensive Gift Basket

Meghan Markle’s As Ever lifestyle brand offers a $535 gift basket that caught Megyn Kelly’s attention. BY: MEGYN KELLY/YOUTUBE; AS EVER

Kelly kicked off the discussion by criticizing the $535 gift basket that Winfrey endorsed.

“The Oprah endorsement of her stupid…small wicker basket, and for the low, low price of $535, look at this thing,” Kelly said.

“You can get a card set, a leather notebook, coasters, two candles and a matchbox…for $535. That’s what Oprah is choosing to push on us,” she continued.

The host also took aim at another product from Meghan’s lifestyle brand.

“By the way, you could also get one of Meghan’s chocolate advent calendars for $148, and get a beautiful one of really good chocolate at the CVS for like $25,” Kelly remarked.

Maureen Callahan Questions Oprah Winfrey’s Support

Oprah Winfrey’s endorsement of Meghan Markle’s products sparked criticism from Megyn Kelly and Maureen Callahan. BY: MEGYN KELLY/YOUTUBE; MEGA

Callahan was equally skeptical of Winfrey’s decision to promote Meghan’s products.

“I wonder what Meghan’s got on Oprah. I really do,” she said.

“Why does Oprah feel that this is something she needs to endorse?” Callahan continued.

The commentator speculated about whether Meghan might have approached Winfrey about another interview following their widely discussed 2021 sit-down with Prince Harry.

Callahan suggested Winfrey might be reluctant to participate in another televised conversation, although she offered no evidence that Meghan had requested one.

“It makes no sense,” she declared.

Megyn Kelly Raises Questions About Meghan Markle’s Family

Megyn Kelly raised questions about allegations involving Meghan Markle’s family during the discussion. BY: MEGA

The conversation then shifted to allegations involving Meghan’s family.

Kelly questioned whether Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, had any knowledge of allegations concerning her former husband, Thomas Markle Sr.

“What did she know, and when did she know it?” Megyn asked.

The host also wondered whether Meghan had learned about the allegations through her mother or a letter attributed to Roslyn Loveless, whom Megyn identified as Thomas’ first wife.

The discussion included serious allegations of child sexual abuse material involving Thomas, which Megyn acknowledged he has denied. Neither Megyn nor Maureen presented evidence establishing that Meghan or Doria knew about the alleged conduct.

Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey Have a Long History

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry famously sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a televised interview in 2021. BY: CBS MORNINGS/YOUTUBE

Meghan and Oprah’s relationship attracted worldwide attention in March 2021, when the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry sat down with the television icon to discuss their departure from royal duties.

The interview sparked widespread debate about the couple’s experiences within the British royal family.