Roseanne Barr and Tom Arnold were married from 1990 until 1994. BY: MEGA

Roseanne Barr‘s ex-husband Tom Arnold isn’t a fan of intercourse at his age.

The comedian, 67, opened up about not having intimate relations with another woman in the last 10 years in a new interview.

Arnold first called women his age “disgusting,” and noted he wanted to fall in love again at some point.

Tom Arnold Wants to ‘Be Loved’

Roseanne Barr’s ex-husband Tom Arnold revealed he hasn’t been intimate with a woman in 10 years. BY: MEGA

“It would be good to love somebody and be loved,” he said, before adding he met several beautiful women while on his “My Crazy X-Wife” comedy tour.

The Nine Months actor explained seeing those female fans changed his past opinions about dating someone in his own age bracket.

“I used to say, people are like, because I haven’t had a date for nine and a half years, ‘You should date someone your own age.’ And I’m like, ‘Dude, have you seen people my age? We are f——- disgusting,'” he admitted.

Tom Arnold Has Been Married 4 Times

Tom Arnold suffered with drug and alcohol addictions for decades. BY: MEGA

“But here’s the thing. I have learned there’s a lot of funny, smart, s—, 60-something women,” the True Lies star went on.

Arnold has been married and divorced four times, and shares two kids — Jax, 13, and Quinn, 10 — with ex-wife Ashley Groussman.

The Iowa native tied the knot with Barr, 74, in 1990 and they separated four years later. Their union was contentious, with the Roseanne star claiming in court docs: “Throughout our marriage, [Arnold] has been physically and emotionally abusive toward me.”

Roseanne Barr Previously Claimed Tom Arnold Abused Her

Roseanne Barr alleged Tom Arnold verbally abused her throughout their marriage. BY: MEGA

“I now realize that I am a classic battered and abused wife who has tolerated the conduct… only because [Arnold] has successfully lowered my self-esteem and reduced me into the realm of battered wife syndrome,” Barr continued. “Throughout our marriage, the respondent hit me, struck me, has thrown objects at me, pinched me and verbally abused me.”

Arnold’s past struggles with alcohol and drugs also heavily strained the marriage. The funnyman — who has been sober since 2017 — bashed Barr in a 2018 interview and said she was “obviously” a racist.

Tom Arnold Once Called Roseanne Barr a ‘Racist’

Roseanne Barr’s eponymous sitcom revival was canceled after one season in 2018. BY: MEGA

The original run of Roseanne aired on ABC from 1988 until 1997, and was briefly revived on the network for one season in 2018.

However, the sitcom was canceled for a final time in 2018 after Barr posted a racist tweet on X about Barack Obama‘s White House adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Shortly after the show was canned, Arnold stated during an interview with Good Morning Britain he wasn’t surprised by Barr’s offensive statement and suggested she should quit social media.

“I have to say, I saw it coming. I warned everybody,” Arnold said at the time. “It’s not acceptable. [Network executives] should have gotten involved earlier. They should have been a little more aware.”



