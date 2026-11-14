Details surrounding a potential 'Ted Lasso' Season 5 remain scarce as fans await confirmation from Apple TV on the hit comedy series' future. BY: APPLE TV/YOUTUBE

And just like that, Ted Lasso has officially returned to the field.

Premiered on Apple TV on August 5, Ted LassoSeason 4 sees Ted’s journey as he begins coaching a second-division football team after leaving AFC Richmond. The new installment also opens with his return to Kansas City to be with his son.

“I wasn’t going to have Ted uproot their life to justify the money truck. It made no sense to me,” Jason Sudeikis, who plays the titular role in the series, told The Hollywood Reporter.

With all episodes of Ted Lasso Season 4 now released following its October 7 finale, here’s everything to know so far about the show’s future.

Will There Be Another Season of ‘Ted Lasso’ After Season 4?

Apple TV’s programming chief Matt Cherniss dropped a massive teaser about the future of ‘Ted Lasso.’ BY: APPLE TV/YOUTUBE

As of press time, Ted Lasso has not yet been officially greenlit for Season 5 by Apple TV.

Despite the scarce information about the series’ future, Apple TV’s programming chief Matt Cherniss revealed that Sudeikis — who also serves as showrunner, head writer and executive producer — already has plans to move straight toward another season.

“Jason’s still hard at work on season four, and I know he’s looking to jump into the next season soon, but to my knowledge, I don’t think we’ve gotten started on it yet,” he told Deadline in July.

Cherniss also expressed strong confidence in the streamer’s comedy lineup moving forward.

“It’s great, I feel like we have the best comedy brand in the business,” he said, adding the transitioning from Shrinkingand Widow’s Bay to Ted Lasso and The Studiosets Apple TV up for another standout year in comedy.

He continued, “We feel really, really confident about our slate, and the shows, and we’re excited that the audience is coming along for the ride.”

In a recent interview with Variety, Hannah Waddingham, who plays Rebecca Welton, admitted she “genuinely” had no idea whether Ted Lasso would return for a fifth season, although she expressed enthusiasm about working with the show’s cast and writers again.

“I don’t know. Of course, always. Why would you not want to be around those magnificent writers and the greatest cast? I mean, we’d all probably do it even if we didn’t get paid,” she said, before exclaiming, “Don’t tell them that. Don’t tell them that. Don’t tell them that! But it’s a wonderful thing. Who knows? Who knows? I genuinely don’t know.”

Who Could Return for ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 5?

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 premiered on August 5. BY: APPLE TV/YOUTUBE

If confirmed, Ted Lasso Season 5 could see the return of Sudeikis, Waddingham, Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), Juno Temple (Keeley Jones) and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins).

Season 4 newcomersGrant Feely, Rex Hayes, Abbie Hern, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Tanya Reynolds and Aisling Sharkey could also join them on board for another installment.

What Has Jason Sudeikis Said About the Future of ‘Ted Lasso’ Beyond Season 4?

Apple TV has not yet officially renewed ‘Ted Lasso’ for a fifth season. BY: APPLE TV/YOUTUBE

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sudeikis is aiming to make Seasons 4 through 6 as another three-season arc.

“I know I needed this,” he told the publication. “I needed it as much as other people do.”