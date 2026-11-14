Russell Brand is reportedly being considered for a transfer to Britain's notorious 'Monster Mansion' prison. BY: MEGA

Russell Brand could soon find himself behind bars at one of Britain’s most notorious prisons.

The 51-year-old comedian, who was recently sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison for r— and sexual assault, is reportedly being considered for a transfer to HMP Wakefield, a high-security facility nicknamed “Monster Mansion.”

The potential move comes after two inmates, including former Lostprophets singer Ian Watkins, were murdered at the prison in 2025.

Russell Brand Could Be Moved to ‘Monster Mansion’ Prison

Russell Brand is currently being held at HMP Wandsworth in London. BY: MEGA

Brand is currently being held at HMP Wandsworth in London following his conviction on one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

However, according to a report from The Sun, prison officials are assessing whether he should be transferred to HMP Wakefield in West Yorkshire.

“Brand is being risk-assessed for a move to Wakefield,” a source claimed.

“There are still some hoops to go through but staff at the prison are expecting him,” the insider added.

The source suggested the transfer could happen within days or weeks, although no official decision has been announced.

Russell Brand Warned He Could Have an ‘Incredibly Tough Time’

Prison sources reportedly believe Russell Brand could face a difficult adjustment if transferred. BY: MEGA

Despite Wakefield’s frightening reputation, the facility is reportedly considered a potentially safer option for high-profile inmates because of its security measures.

“There are much higher levels of staffing at them,” an insider explained. “Officers there are better trained and have more resources to look after Brand.”

However, the source warned that the former Hollywood star could face serious challenges if the transfer goes ahead.

“Brand will have an incredibly tough time,” the insider claimed.

The source suggested Brand might initially be separated from other inmates for his protection before eventually moving into a regular prison wing.

His fame and wealth could also make him vulnerable to intimidation or extortion, according to the report.

Two Inmates Were Murdered at the Notorious Prison

Russell Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison. BY: MEGA

HMP Wakefield has earned its disturbing nickname because of the dangerous offenders housed within its wall.

The prison, which holds more than 600 men, was the site of two high-profile killings in 2025.

Watkins, the former frontman of Lostprophets, was stabbed to death at the facility in October 2025 while serving a lengthy sentence for child s– offenses.

Just one month later, convicted child killer Kyle Bevan was also murdered inside the prison.

Bevan had been serving a life sentence for the murder of his partner’s 2-year-old daughter.

The facility has also housed notorious criminals, including serial killer Levi Bellfield.

Despite those incidents, sources reportedly believe Wakefield’s security resources could make it a suitable location for Brand.

Russell Brand Sentenced to More Than 10 Years Behind Bars

The star was previously married to Katy Perry. BY: MEGA

Brand’s potential transfer comes just days after he was sentenced on November 9 for crimes committed against four women between 2004 and 2009.

The former actor was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He was acquitted of two additional rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

During sentencing, the judge condemned Brand’s abuse of his celebrity status and ordered him to serve at least seven years before becoming eligible for release.

The comedian has denied allegations of sexual misconduct, including additional accusations that have emerged since his conviction.