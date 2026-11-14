Tiffani Thiessen revealed she needs a hip replacement after a painful diagnosis. BY: MEGA

Saved by the Bell star Tiffani Thiessen revealed she needs a hip replacement after being diagnosed with hip dysplasia and a torn labrum.

“I have a torn labrum. That’s one issue I have,” Thiessen told host Tom Papaon the “Breaking Bread with Tom Papa” podcast.

‘I’m Basically a German Shepherd’

Tiffani Thiessen joked she was ‘basically a German shepherd’ while discussing her hip diagnosis. BY: MEGA

Thiessen discussed her diagnosis after seeking a second medical consultation.

She said, “I found out, going to my second opinion, that I’m basically a German shepherd. I have hip dysplasia.”

She also reflected on her childhood dance training and how it may have affected her body.

“I was a dancer when I was younger, which was a good thing,” she added.

Thiessen Takes a Break From Pickleball Due to Hip Pain

Tiffani Thiessen revealed severe hip pain had forced her to take a break from pickleball. BY: MEGA

Thiessen said she had stopped playing pickleball for a couple of weeks because of severe hip pain.

“My doctor didn’t say it was pickleball, but it probably hasn’t helped,” she said.

Thiessen often plays with her children. The actress also shared that her son, who started playing less than a year ago, has become a competitive opponent.

“He’s actually starting to beat me now. But I do have a bad hip,” she joked.

Thiessen Credits Her ‘Young Generation’ Costars

Thiessen is grateful for her acting career, saying she still gets to ‘do what I love.’ BY: MEGA

Thiessen rose to fame as Kelly Kapowski on Saved by the Bell, which premiered in 1989. She later played Valerie Malone on Beverly Hills, 90210, joining the series in 1994.

With years of experience in the industry, Thiessen shared why she enjoyed working with her younger costars.

“I really like working with this young generation,” Thiessen said.

She added, “I think they’re keeping me young.”

Thiessen also emphasized that continuing to act matters more to her than awards or specific roles.

“The main thing is just getting to still do it. The fact that I get to still do what I love is really what is most important to me,” she said.

Tiffani Thiessen Opens Up About Aging

Thiessen reflected on aging and said she felt ‘more comfortable turning 50’ than 40. BY: MEGA

Thiessen previously discussed embracing her 50s.

In an exclusive interview with OK!, she said, “I’ve tried to be very open about the aging process.”

“I felt more comfortable turning 50 than I did 40 because I was in a different place in my life where my kids are a little bit older and they’re not needing me 24/7 as much, and so I was able to put a little more time into myself,” she added.

In another interview, she stated, “I really have lived a great life, and every single line of my face is a laugh or cry or memory that’s created it.”