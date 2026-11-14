Michelle Pfeiffer marked 33 years of marriage with David E. Kelley. BY: MEGA; @MICHELLEPFEIFFEROFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM

Michelle Pfeiffer celebrated 33 years of marriage to David E. Kelley with a sweet anniversary tribute on November 13.

“33 years around the sun with this beautiful man. And 33 years of being the luckiest girl in the room,” Pfeiffer captioned the post.

The Margo’s Got Money Troubles star shared a selfie from the couple’s recent appearance at the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit in Los Angeles. Pfeiffer wore a black Chanel gown and emerald earrings, while Kelley opted for a dark suit and matching tie.

Nick Offerman and Elle Fanning Praised Their Marriage

Nick Offerman praised Pfeiffer’s marriage for ‘setting the bar so high.’ BY: @MICHELLEPFEIFFEROFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM

Pfeiffer’s anniversary post also grabbed reactions from her Margo’s Got Money Troubles costars.

Nick Offerman, who appears alongside the actress in the series, praised the couple’s relationship in the comments, writing, “Thank you for setting the bar so high for us mortals.”

Elle Fanning, who plays Pfeiffer’s onscreen daughter, also shared her affection for the pair, commenting, “Favorite lovebirds.”

Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley Built a Family Away from the Spotlight

Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley built a lasting marriage after meeting on a blind date in 1993. BY: MEGA

Pfeiffer and Kelley met on a blind date in 1993 and married later that year.

At the time, Pfeiffer was in the process of adopting her daughter, Claudia. Kelley became part of their family as the relationship developed and the couple welcomed their son, John, in 1994.

Despite their successful Hollywood careers, the pair largely kept their personal lives private and avoided working together for decades.

In a 2021 interview, Pfeiffer explained why she was hesitant to work with her husband.

She said, “I’ve seen a lot of couples where they seem to have a really great marriage, and then they work together and next year they’re filing for divorce.”

Michelle Pfeiffer Finally Worked With David E. Kelley

Michelle Pfeiffer admitted she had long admired David E. Kelley’s writing before they finally worked together. BY: MEGA

Pfeiffer eventually broke her longstanding rule when Kelley created Margo’s Got Money Troubles, giving the actress an opportunity to work with her husband.

In June, the actress admitted that she had long admired her husband’s writing and often wished she could experience it firsthand.

“All these years I sat on the sidelines,” she said.

She added, “I was in envy of all of these other actors getting to speak his words, because boy can he write dialogue.”

Recalling how she would express that admiration to Kelley, she added, “I hope these actors realize how lucky they are to be saying these words.”

Michelle Pfeiffer Credits Choosing the Right Partner

Michelle Pfeiffer credited her lasting marriage to choosing the right partner, saying, ‘I picked well.’ BY: MEGA

Pfeiffer has also spoken about the importance of choosing the right partner when discussing the secret behind a lasting marriage.

During a December 2025 interview, the Batman Returns actress compared building a lasting relationship to wrapping a gift.

“It’s starting with good materials, like wrapping a gift,” she said.

Pfeiffer then offered a candid assessment of her own marriage.

She added, “If you don’t have good material, well…I picked well, so you have to pick well. If you don’t pick well, you’re kinda screwed.”