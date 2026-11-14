Russell Brand's 2014 appearance on a British talk show resurfaced days after he was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison for sexual assault. BY: @ANTSPEAKS/X

Russell Brand‘s joke about going to jail resurfaced following his recent sentencing.

The British comedian, 51, was convicted earlier this month of one count of r— and three counts of sexual assault, and was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison.

Russell Brand and Lindsay Lohan Appeared on a British Chat Show Together in 2014

Russell Brand and Lindsay Lohan appeared on ‘The Jonathan Ross Show’ in 2014. BY: @ANTSPEAKS/X

During his 2014 appearance on The Jonathan Ross Showalongside Lindsay Lohan, the Get Him to the Greek actor discussed his 2012 arrest for smashing a photographer’s phone in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“Sometimes they would leave me in police cells for a while, and I didn’t like that very much. It was tiresome. It’s lonely. It’s hard to build rapport,” he said at the time.

Russell Brand was previously arrested in 2012 for breaking a photographer’s phone. BY: @ANTSPEAKS/X

Russell Brand Joked English Police Are ‘More Friendly’ Than U.S. Cops

The comedian joked one needs drugs while waiting in a police cell. BY: @ANTSPEAKS/X

“It’s worse getting arrested in your country than it is in mine,” Brand then said to Lohan, 40, who also looked visibly uncomfortable.

He then quipped British police are “so much more friendly,” adding U.S., authorities took his substances away.

“It’s boring in the cell. That’s when you need drugs,” Brand joked.

Lohan — who was arrested several times throughout the late 2000s and early 2010s — chimed in to explain she once spent 14 days in solitary confinement.

“Solitary confinement is very different. You leave your cell for one hour a day, and you don’t go outside,” the Freaky Friday alum said.

A Former Convict Said Russell Brand Will Be a ‘Dead Man Walking’ When He Gets to Prison

Russell Brand was convicted of one count of r— and three counts of sexual assault. BY: MEGA

Brand is expected to stay at HMP Wandsworth in London for the next several weeks. He’s also reportedly being evaluated for a possible transfer to HMP Wakefield, a high-security facility.

An anonymous former prisoner from Wandsworth recently shared insight into the jail, telling a publication Brand is “in real trouble – a dead man walking.”

“He needs to survive until he’s got his permanent move,” the individual warned. The man also described the area as “violent, corrupt, dirty and noisy,” and alleged that fights occur frequently.

Russell Brand’s Star Status Will Make Him a ‘Target’ in Jail

According to an insider, Russell Brand will need to watch his back in prison. BY: MEGA

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor’s celebrity status also reportedly makes him a “high target” in prison.

An insider exclusively told OK!: “Russell is walking into an incredibly hostile environment where being famous is more of a liability than an advantage. Everyone will know exactly who he is, what he’s been convicted of and why he’s there.”

“There are some very dangerous individuals inside prison walls, and the prospect of getting their hands on somebody with his public profile could be irresistible,” the source shared.

“His celebrity status makes him an obvious target, and there will be prisoners who see an attack on him as a chance to earn respect, establish themselves among the other inmates or simply make a name for themselves,” they continued.



