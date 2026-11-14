Eve Plumb turned heads after a rare red-carpet appearance. BY: MEGA

Eve Plumb made a rare red carpet appearance at the New York premiere of Focker-In-Law on November 11.

The 68-year-old actress, best known for playing Jan Brady on The Brady Bunch, turned heads in a bright red pantsuit.

Plumb Stands Out in a Bright Red Suit

Plumb appeared alongside the cast of ‘Focker-In-Law.’ BY: MEGA

Plumb paired her red blazer and matching trousers with a white button-down shirt, black shoes and silver jewelry.

She styled her short blonde hair in soft layers and kept her makeup understated.

Plumb attended the premiereat New York City’s Beacon Theatre, where she joined cast members including Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, Owen Wilson, Ariana Grande, Teri Polo,Blythe Danner and Skyler Gisondo.

Eve Plumb Recalls Almost Losing the Role of Jan Brady

Plumb recalled how she ‘didn’t make the first cut’ during her ‘The Brady Bunch‘ audition. BY: MEGA

In a March interview, the actress recalled the competitive audition process.

“Originally it was a cattle call, but they had lots of groups of boys and girls arranged by hair color and age,” she recalled.

The Fudge star revealed she almost lost the role.

“I didn’t make the first cut,” she said.

Director John Rich and creator Sherwood Schwartz noticed her resemblance to Florence Henderson, who played Carol Brady.

She said, “She looked like our girl.”

“I guess they figured, well, if anybody can fall down a well and cry, she can play Jan Brady. That was from another show I did for Big Valley,” Plumb joked.

Eve Plumb Reflects on Playing Jan Brady

Plumb reflected on playing Jan Brady, revealing she was just 10 when she prepared for the role. BY: MEGA

When asked how she prepared for the character, Plumb explained that she approached acting like any other childhood responsibility.

Plumb said, “It’s funny, I get asked that a lot. I was 10, so I approached it by learning my lines.”

The actress also recalled how TV viewers reacted to famous lines before social media existed.

She said, “Nobody thought about that because even back then, there really weren’t catchphrases like that. The media was different at that time. So not everybody was on social media exchanging memes.”

Plumb’s New Memoir Looks at Her Life Beyond the Series

Plumb admitted the ‘The Brady Bunch’ cast ‘never felt like big stars’ despite the show’s success. BY: MEGA

Plumb explored her life and career in her memoir, Happiness Included: Jan Brady and Beyond, released in April.

During an appearance on Australia’s The Morning Show, she reflected on the sitcom’s lasting popularity and how the young cast viewed their success.

“We really never felt like big stars,” she said.

Plumb recalled realizing the extent of her fame when shoppers began recognizing her in department stores and gathering around her.

She later reprised her role as Jan in The Brady Brides and A Very Brady Christmas.