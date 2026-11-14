Candace Cameron Bure returned to 'The View' nearly a decade after leaving her role as a co-host. BY: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE

Candace Cameron Bure isn’t sugarcoating her experience on The View.

The 50-year-old Full House alum returned to the ABC talk show on Friday, November 13, nearly a decade after leaving her role as a co-host in 2016.

While reuniting with familiar faces around the “Hot Topics” table, Bure admitted that her time on the daytime program wasn’t exactly easy — even joking that it was more challenging than competing on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

Candace Cameron Bure Jokes About Her Difficult Time on ‘The View’

Candace Cameron Bure admitted that working on ‘The View’ was difficult during her reunion appearance. BY: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE

Bure joined Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin for the show’s milestone 30th season.

During the reunion, the actress poked fun at executive producer Brian Teta.

“It was hardest to work with Brian Teta every day. It was the most difficult,” she joked as the camera cut to the smiling producer.

Behar also weighed in on the show’s sometimes unpredictable atmosphere.

“You get enemies out of the blue any minute,” she remarked.

When Behar asked whether The View or Special Forces was harder, Bure didn’t hesitate.

“The View might’ve been harder, but I love you guys,” she admitted.

Candace Cameron Bure Takes a Playful Swipe at Political Debates

Candace Cameron Bure was a regular co-host on ‘The View’ from 2015 to 2016. BY: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE

The reunion wasn’t all about the challenges of working on the show.

At one point, producers played an old clip of Bure performing alongside Vanilla Ice during her original run as co-host.

The nostalgic footage prompted the actress to acknowledge that the daytime program knows how to have fun.

However, she couldn’t resist slipping in another joke.

“When you stop talking about politics!” she quipped.

Bure, who served as a regular co-host from 2015 to 2016, frequently found herself discussing political and social issues that differed from the perspectives of her colleagues.

Her return also comes as the show celebrates three decades on television by welcoming back several familiar faces, including Sherri Shepherd, Lisa Ling and Star Jones.

Candace Cameron Bure Previously Hesitated to Return to ‘The View’

Candace Cameron Bure previously hesitated to return to ‘The View’ because of family commitments. BY: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE

Although Bure ultimately agreed to the reunion, she previously admitted she wasn’t entirely sure about revisiting her former workspace.

In a recent interview, the actress revealed that she had turned down an earlier invitation because it conflicted with the birth of her daughter Natasha’s baby.

“I didn’t want to be far away and miss anything, but I’m definitely open to it,” she explained.

When asked whether her past experiences made her reluctant to return, Bure acknowledged her mixed feelings.

“I don’t know that I really want to do it, but I am open to it,” she admitted.

The actress then joked that surviving her latest reality television experience might have prepared her for another appearance on the talk show.

Candace Cameron Bure Says ‘Special Forces’ Changed Her Perspective

Candace Cameron Bure compared her experience on ‘The View’ to competing on ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.’ BY: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE

Bure’s recently also gave her an opportunity to discuss competing on Fox’s physically demanding reality series Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.

The competition pushed the actress outside her comfort zone and gave her a new appreciation for military service members.

“It gave me a little taste of what our military does. Every day, every year putting their lives on the line,” she explained.

While she hasn’t returned to The View as a permanent co-host, her reunion wasn’t limited to one appearance.

The actress is also scheduled to guest-moderate The Weekend View on Saturday, November 14, proving she’s willing to give the show another shot — difficult memories and all.