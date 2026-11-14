Jenna Dewan embraced positivity during Val Chmerkovskiy’s mid-season suspension. BY: MEGA

Jenna Dewan deliberately chose a positive, composed mindset rather than harboring resentment after her Dancing With the Stars Season 35 pro partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, was suspended for one week.

“I can be annoyed and bitter and upset about this, or I can show up with grace and love and joy and focus on the moment,” Dewan said in a November 13 interview.

Val Chmerkovskiy Was Suspended

Val Chmerkovskiy faced a one-week suspension after posting a controversial TikTok video. BY: MEGA

Chmerkovskiy’s suspension followed an incident during the October 13 Super Bowl-themed episode, when judge Carrie Ann Inaba penalized Chmerkovskiy’s wife, Jenna Johnson, for an illegal lift in her samba routine with Harry Shum Jr.

Chmerkovskiy later posted a since-deleted TikTok in which he joked that viewers “almost saw Fresh Prince enter the ballroom,” seemingly referencing Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

BBC Studios called the post “inappropriate” and said staff well-being was “non-negotiable.” Chmerkovskiy received a one-week suspension and subsequently apologized to Inaba both privately and publicly.

Alan Bersten Replaced Val Chmerkovskiy for Jenna Dewan’s Tribute to Her Mother

Alan Bersten stepped in as Jenna Dewan’s partner during Val Chmerkovskiy’s suspension. BY: MEGA

With Chmerkovskiy sidelined for the October 20 Dedication Night episode, eliminated pro Alan Bersten stepped in to perform a Viennese waltz to “Unchained Melody” with Dewan.

The performance honored Dewan’s mother, Nancy, who had traveled to attend the show.

“That particular week was about my mom and my dedication to her… And I thought that this is something she’s going to remember,” Dewan said.

Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy Faced a Shocking Elimination

Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy were eliminated during ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Grammy Night. BY: MEGA

Chmerkovskiy returned to the competition the following week, but the pair’s journey ended on the November 10 episode.

Dewan and Chmerkovskiy performed a jazz routine to Janet Jackson‘s “All for You” before being eliminated based on the combined judges’ scores and viewer votes.

Eliminated by combined judges’ scores and viewer votes, the exit was widely seen as a big shock.

Co-host Julianne Hough described the result as “shocking, to say the least.”

Jenna Dewan Said She Felt ‘Mostly Proud’ After Her Exit

Jenna Dewan said she felt ‘mostly proud’ and ‘fulfilled’ despite her unexpected elimination. BY: MEGA

Reflecting on her elimination, Dewan compared leaving the competition to a “light switch [going] off” after weeks of demanding rehearsals and performances.

She described the experience as “physically, emotionally, mentally, spiritually intense.”

Despite the unexpected challenges and her elimination, Dewan said she felt “mostly proud” and “fulfilled” by what she and Chmerkovskiy accomplished.