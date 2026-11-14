Matthew Stafford's wife fired back at a mean comment on her video. BY: MEGA

Kelly Stafford fired back at a social media user who suggested she get a facelift after the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford shared a makeup-free skincare video.

‘You Have Money’ Comment

Kelly responded to the criticism, saying, ‘I pray no one ever says this to your beautiful daughter.’ BY: @KSBTAFFORD89/INSTAGRAM

The criticism appeared beneath Kelly’s Instagram skincare video, in which she showed her face without makeup or a filter before walking followers through her routine.

One user named David commented, “Get a facelift……. You have money.”

“David, my guy… I pray no one ever says this to your beautiful daughter,” Kelly wrote on her Instagram Stories in response to the criticism.

Kelly Shared Her Skincare Routine Without Makeup or Filters

Kelly defended herself against the ‘facelift’ comment about her makeup-free appearance. BY: @KSBTAFFORD89/INSTAGRAM

Kelly explained why she pays attention to her skincare routine, particularly during NFL games when she is often seen by large crowds.

“I’m 37, I have four lovely daughters and I spend every Sunday either on a Jumbotron or in front of a lot of people,” she said.

The podcast host showed her bare face, describing her appearance as “just completely tired mom skin and tired mom eyes too.”

While applying moisturizer, Kelly called it “the one step” she’s “not skipping anymore” in her skincare and makeup routine.

Kelly Previously Opened Up About Appearance Pressure

The couple believes in giving their daughters a ‘simple’ upbringing amid Matthew’s NFL career. BY: MEGA

Kelly previously discussed the pressure to maintain her appearance during an October interview.

“It’s normal for everyone to do things and whatnot. I feel that pressure,” she said.

“I can only imagine being my daughters growing up here. I would hope that they see it as, ‘Oh, yeah, that’s just what people do here, but we’re good.’ But I think it will be hard. There’s just a lot here,” Kelly continued.

She and Matthew want to raise their four children with strong values, despite the pressures they face.

“For me — and I know for my husband, too — we want somewhat of a simpler upbringing for our girls,” she explained.

She continued, “We already kind of don’t know what we’re doing because neither of us grew up this way. To be surrounded by a community with the same values and things like that is important to us. It will also help [Matthew and me] stay grounded. That’s part of it, too. We have to stay grounded. How do you do that? You surround yourself with people who have known you forever and can call you out on your bulls—.”

Inside Kelly and Matthew’s Relationship

Kelly and Matthew tied the knot in 2015. BY: MEGA

Kelly and Matthew met while attending the University of Georgia and married in April 2015.

The couple share four daughters: Sawyer, Chandler, Hunter and Tyler.

In a recent interview, Kelly reflected on approaching each football season with a different perspective.

“Every season now I will say I’m treating it like the last,” she said.

She added that she plans to continue supporting her husband “as long as he wants to do it and as loud as I can from the sideline.”