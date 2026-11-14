Kiefer Sutherland formally rejected all claims in his court filing. BY: MEGA

Kiefer Sutherland is formally pushing back against a civil lawsuit filed by Uber driver Rafael Manvelyan that led to the actor’s arrest. The legal dispute stems from a January 12 incident in which Sutherland was arrested after allegedly attacking Manvelyan and making criminal threats.

On October 12, Manvelyan filed a lawsuit seeking compensation for assault, battery, emotional distress and negligence.

In court documents filed on November 10, the Designated Survivor star denied “each and every allegation” brought against him.

Rafael Manvelyan Alleged a Violent Attack

Rafael Manvelyan accused Kiefer Sutherland of assault. BY: MEGA

In his original complaint, Manvelyan painted a harrowing picture of the ride, claiming the 59-year-old star “appeared visibly intoxicated” when entering the vehicle and quickly grew “increasingly hostile, aggressive and confrontational.”

The driver alleged that Sutherland threatened him with “serious bodily injury and death” before launching an attack while the car was in motion.

The filing states Sutherland put Manvelyan in a “chokehold” and punched his “head, face, neck and upper body with closed fists,” leaving the driver “fearing for his life and safety” while trying to escape.

Rafael Manvelyan Claimed the Altercation Caused Severe Injuries

Rafael Manvelyan reported suffering severe physical and ’emotional trauma’ afterward. BY: MEGA

Manvelyan’s lawsuit states that the alleged attack resulted in severe physical trauma to his head, neck, right shoulder, nervous system and multiple regions of his spine.

Beyond physical harm, he claimed the encounter left him with lasting psychological injuries, including “ongoing anxiety, fear, nightmares, emotional trauma and sleep disturbance.”

Because of these alleged injuries, the driver wants payment for lost wages and ongoing medical bills.

Kiefer Sutherland Disputed Rafael Manvelyan’s Injuries

Kiefer Sutherland argued that Rafael Manvelyan sued him in ‘bad faith.’ BY: MEGA

Sutherland’s legal response directly challenges both the severity of the driver’s claims and his motives for suing.

The actor claimed Manvelyan “suffered no injury” and argued his mental distress is likely “attributable to preexisting or concurrent psychological conditions, unrelated stressors or other independent causes.”

Furthermore, Sutherland contended that the lawsuit falls outside the statute of limitations and accused Manvelyan of bringing the claims in “bad faith” solely for the “purpose of harassing” him.

Kiefer Sutherland Claimed Self-Defense

Kiefer Sutherland stated he used ‘reasonable force’ to ‘protect’ himself. BY: MEGA

Sutherland also invoked self-defense, stating that any physical actions he took “were undertaken in the reasonable belief that Plaintiff posed an imminent threat of bodily harm.”

Sutherland wants the lawsuit completely thrown out “with prejudice” so Manvelyan can never refile it, arguing he “acted reasonably and used only such force as was reasonably necessary under the circumstances.”

While Sutherland’s representatives have not yet commented publicly, both sides have requested a jury trial should the case move forward.