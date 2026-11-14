Kylie Jenner revealed she's not planning to have more kids right now. BY: MEGA

Kylie Jennerisn’t ruling out having more children, but she certainly isn’t in a hurry.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the makeup mogul opened up about her family plans.

“I would much rather have babies in 20 years than right now,” Jenner said.

‘I’m Living My Best Life’

Jenner said she’s living ‘my best life’ and isn’t focusing on getting pregnant. BY: MEGA

During the episode, a producer asked Jenner whether she could see herself having another baby.

“Oh, I don’t know. Maybe. You never know,” she responded.

She then made her preference obvious, stating, “I’m living my best life.”

She Wants to Enjoy Life While Raising Stormi and Aire

Jenner explained she wants to focus on her business, kids and other parts of life. BY: MEGA

Jenner welcomed Stormiin 2018 and Aire in 2022.

In an interview, Jenner revealed what she prefers to do before she enters her next decade.

“In the last years of my 20s, I want to focus on just me, my businesses, my work, traveling with my kids, enjoying my kids,” she said.

She also explained how growing up on a reality show shaped her parenting style.

“I don’t think any of us knew what we were getting ourselves into in the beginning. I was nine, I have a daughter now who’s turning eight, so it’s crazy to see her and how young she is,” she said.

Jenner Opens Up About ‘Postpartum Depression’

Jenner revealed her pregnancies weren’t easy as she struggled with ‘postpartum depression.’ BY: MEGA

In her AugustWho What Wear cover story, Jenner explained why she wanted to take a break from getting pregnant.

She recalled choosing at 25 to focus on herself for the rest of her twenties instead of having another baby right away.

“The first half was like, ‘You’re pregnant,’ and then it’s the year of recovery and, you know, my mental state, my postpartum depression and all those things. It felt like I lost some of those young years of my life,” she explained.

Chalamet’s Thoughts on Being a Dad

Chalamet said having kids ‘could be on the radar.’ BY: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet has also spoken about the possibility of becoming a father in the future.

In a November 2025 interview, the Dune actor addressed whether having children could be part of his plans.

“That could be on the radar,” he said.