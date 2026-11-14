Megyn Kelly claimed Dakota Johnson 'orchestrated' paparazzi photos after a recent workout at the gym. BY: @MEGYNKELLY/YOUTUBE

Megyn Kelly slammed Dakota Johnson for allegedly staging paparazzi photos after a gym session.

The Fifty Shades of Grey alum, 37, was spotted recently leaving her workout where she donned dark leggings, sunglasses and a white T-shirt.

Megyn Kelly Alleged Dakota Johnson ‘Orchestrated’ Her Gym Photos

Megyn Kelly criticized Dakota Johnson’s recent gym outfit. BY: @MEGYNKELLY/YOUTUBE

Kelly, 55, took to the Friday, November 13, episode of her talk show to share her thoughts on the actress’s snapshots.

“I saw these pictures of her online walking from the gym. There is zero chance that she did not orchestrate this entire thing,” the journalist claimed.

“Would you look at what she’s wearing? A purplish-mauve bathing suit with matching sheer tights underneath. It’s channeling my aerobics days in the 1980s, I’m not gonna lie,” Kelly joked.

‘Dakota Johnson doesn’t want anyone to know where she is or what she’s doing,’ Megyn Kelly said. BY: @MEGYNKELLY/INSTAGRAM

“And the crop top and the hair piled up just perfectly on top of her head, and the perfect sunglasses, just merrily walking along,” she described.

Dakota Johnson Said in a Recent Interview She Likes to Stay Private

Dakota Johnson wore purple leggings and a white top for her workout. BY: @MEGYNKELLY/YOUTUBE

The former Fox News anchor also shared Johnson’s October Vogue interview, where the How to Be Single star stated she wanted to keep her personal life private.

“Dakota doesn’t want anyone to know where she is or what she’s doing except if it’s a perfectly curated shot on her way home from the gym,” Kelly added. “Obviously, this woman is looking for attention… she wants ‘privacy.'”

In Johnson’s chat with the fashion magazine, she noted: “I am obsessed with people not knowing where I am or what I’m doing.”

Rumors Recently Circulated Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly Are an Item

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly reportedly have been seeing each other for months. BY: MEGA

The 21 Jump Street alum’s love life also has been a source of talk recently, as she’s often been seen hanging out with rumored partner Machine Gun Kelly.

The duo were spotted getting cozy on Wednesday, November 11, when they had dinner together in Los Angeles.

“The pair were seated at a corner booth at The Tower Bar & Restaurant at the Sunset Tower Hotel,” an insider told a publication.

“They were joined by two friends and appeared affectionate throughout the night, leaning into one another and occasionally nuzzling as they shared an assortment of drinks and food as a group,” the eyewitness noted.

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly First Crossed Paths at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding

Dakota Johnson and Machine Gun Kelly hit it off at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding this past summer. BY: MEGA

The Verity star and the rapper, 36, reportedly hit it off after they both attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s nuptials back in July and allegedly have been formally seeing each other since at least September.

A different insider divulged earlier this year the twosome “have been hanging out and seeing each other under the radar for months now,” adding MGK is “very into” Johnson as their love connection is “amazing.”

“She’s happy and enjoys spending time with him,” another source said.