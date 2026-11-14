Costa Rican authorities arrested Kurt Van Dyke’s girlfriend in connection with his murder. BY: CHRIS CRASS/YOUTUBE

Costa Rican authorities have arrested the girlfriend of surfing legend Kurt Van Dyke in connection with his murder, nine months after she told police that they were both victims of a home invasion.

Van Dyke’s 31-year-old girlfriend, identified only by her last name, Arroyo, is suspected of helping to orchestrate the robbery that ended in his death, according to a report.

Two Suspects Were Arrested in Police Raids

The OIJ arrested two suspects on Thursday, November 12. BY: UNSPLASH

The Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) of Costa Rica detained Arroyo and a 34-year-old male named Gutiérrez early on Thursday, November 12. The OIJ said it located the detainees during searches of three residences in Pococí, Limón province, Costa Rica, where both suspects live. Investigators reportedly grew suspicious of the version of events Arroyo gave them about the crime.

According to a police reconstruction of the crime, Gutiérrez allegedly entered Van Dyke’s residence along with two unidentified males, and investigators are still searching for them. OIJ Deputy Director Vladimir Muñoz said both Arroyo and Gutiérrez were turned over to the Public Ministry so it can be determined whether there are grounds for prosecution.

Arroyo Claimed She Was Tied Up During the Attack

Van Dyke was found dead at his home in Hone Creek on Saturday, February 14. BY: NBC NEWS/YOUTUBE

Van Dyke, 66, was found dead under his bed, with a sheet pulled over his head, at his home in Hone Creek, near Puerto Viejo on Costa Rica’s Caribbean coast, on Saturday, February 14, which was Valentine’s Day. Hone Creek is in the Cahuita district of Talamanca, in Limón province. He had suffered stab wounds and showed signs of asphyxiation.

At the time of the attack, Arroyo advised police that she was confronted by at least two armed males who used a weapon to threaten her. They confined her to a single room, bound her with zip ties, and committed theft from her. In terms of physical injury, Arroyo suffered no serious harm, and police arrived to respond to the situation at approximately 10:50 a.m. According to OIJ spokesperson Carlos Valverde in February, an invasion occurred at the home in which two armed individuals participated. Surveillance video is reported to be able to show the perpetrators as they left the residence. The vehicle stolen during the robbery was located intact in the Atlantic area of Costa Rica, and authorities now believe that the home invasion appears to have been staged.

Van Dyke Ran a Hotel in Costa Rica for Decades

Van Dyke ran Hotel Puerto Viejo on Costa Rica’s Caribbean coast for decades. BY: UNSPLASH

Van Dyke, a longtime expat and native of Santa Cruz, Calif., ran Hotel Puerto Viejo on Costa Rica’s Caribbean coast for decades. He was known as “The King” of Salsa Brava, a famous surf break in Puerto Viejo. “Basically, he was the king of Salsa Brava,” a relative said in February. “They would call him the king.”

Van Dyke was also a well-known surfer along California’s Central Coast before he moved abroad.

After his death in February, his brother, Peter Van Dyke, remembered him as a generous man. “My brother was a very benevolent, giving person who would help just about anybody,” Peter said. “Kurt would never hurt anybody, and he was always there when you needed him.”

Kurt’s longtime friend Garth Seagrave also paid tribute to him on Facebook.

He Came From a Famous Surfing Family

Kurt’s parents, Betty and Gene Van Dyke, were surfing pioneers. BY: UNSPLASH

Kurt was the son of surfing royalty and a member of Santa Cruz’s well-known Van Dyke surfing family. His mother, Betty Van Dyke, was one of the first women to compete in surfing, and his father, Gene Van Dyke, was a surfing pioneer in Northern California.

Authorities haven’t announced whether Arroyo or Gutiérrez will face formal charges, and the accusations against them haven’t been proven in court. The OIJ has said that its investigation is ongoing as it searches for the two other men.