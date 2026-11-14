Sharks Reign Supreme in Hollywood: The Rise of ‘Thrash’ and the Enduring Appeal of Aquatic Villains

Netflix's ‘Thrash’ drew millions of viewers as Hollywood continued its fascination with shark films. BY: THRASH/NETFLIX

Hollywood‘s fascination with sharks continues to thrive, with the recent release of Netflix‘s Thrash, directed by Tommy Wirkola.

This shark thriller, which bypassed cinemas in favor of streaming, proved to be an immediate hit for the platform, garnering 37.7 million views in its first week and maintaining the top spot with 34.5 million views in its second week.

Phoebe Dynevor Delivered a Viral Moment

Netflix’s shark thriller ‘Thrash,’ directed by Tommy Wirkola, attracted 37.7 million views during its first week on the streaming platform. BY: THRASH/NETFLIX

The film features Phoebe Dynevor as a pregnant woman facing off against a great white shark during a massive storm in a small South Carolina town.

Dynevor’s memorable delivery of the line, “Mommy’s here. Mommy’s just gotta fight some f–king sharks,” quickly became a viral sensation, demonstrating the film’s offbeat charm.

‘Jaws’ Cemented Hollywood’s Lasting Shark Movie Obsession

Phoebe Dynevor starred in ‘Thrash’ as a pregnant woman who faced a great white shark during a massive storm in a small South Carolina town. BY: THRASH/NETFLIX

Shawn Robbins, director of analytics at Fandango, emphasizes the shark’s lasting appeal.

“Shark movies have a knack for succeeding at the box office to varying degrees,” he notes, pointing out that the genre has evolved since Steven Spielberg‘s Jaws became the original summer blockbuster.

Robbins explains that every shark film produced since has followed in its footsteps, combining elements of horror, suspense, and entertainment.

Hollywood’s appetite for shark-related content shows no signs of waning.

During last week’s CinemaCon, two new shark films were announced: Deep Water, featuring Aaron Eckhart, set to release on May 1, and Shiver, directed by Tim Miller and starring Keanu Reeves, scheduled for 2027. Additionally, The Asylum is developing a seventh installment in its Sharknado franchise, which captivated audiences with its over-the-top premise.

New Shark Films Expanded the Genre’s Hollywood Future

Nima Farchadi, a marine ecology research scientist at San Diego State University, offers insight into why sharks captivate the public.

“The ocean is a mysterious place. We still know very little about our oceans – we know more about the moon,” he explains.

He adds that sharks add to this allure, noting their diversity and the excitement they bring to viewers.

Netflix has also capitalized on the shark craze by launching a new collection titled Shaaark!, which includes classic films like Jaws and Deep Fear, as well as original content such as Sous la Seine and Shark Whisperer.

Hollywood Continues to Push the Boundaries of Shark Cinema

Netflix introduced the ‘Shaaark!’ collection, which included films such as ‘Jaws’ and ‘Deep Fear’ alongside original productions such as ‘Sous la Seine’ and ‘Shark Whisperer.’ BY: THRASH/NETFLIX

With the ocean’s apex predator making waves in entertainment, audiences eagerly anticipate what the future holds for shark films.

Will the next release push the boundaries even further? Hollywood remains ready to ride the wave.