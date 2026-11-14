Michael Rubin reportedly plans to sign a prenuptial agreement with new fiancée Camille Fishel. BY: MEGA

Michael Rubin may have just popped the question to longtime girlfriend Camille Fishel, but the billionaire is reportedly already thinking about protecting his fortune.

The 54-year-old Fanatics CEO, whose net worth is estimated at $11 billion, is expected to sign a prenuptial agreement with his new fiancée before they walk down the aisle.

The news comes after Rubin surprised Fishel, 36, with an extravagant beachside proposal during her birthday celebration on Thursday, November 12.

Michael Rubin Reportedly Plans to Sign a Prenup

Michael Rubin is estimated to be worth $11 billion thanks to his Fanatics business empire. BY: MEGA

According to an insider, Rubin and Fishel will “definitely” have a prenuptial agreement in place before exchanging vows.

While the specifics of their potential agreement remain unknown, the arrangement would come as little surprise given Rubin’s enormous fortune and business empire.

The entrepreneur is the founder and CEO of Fanatics, the sports merchandise and collectibles company that has helped make him one of the wealthiest figures in the industry.

As for when the couple might officially tie the knot, sources suggest they could wait until after the 2027 Super Bowl.

The pair is also reportedly considering a private wedding ceremony followed by a larger celebration, although no official plans have been announced.

Michael Rubin Surprised Camille Fishel With a Romantic Beach Proposal

Michael Rubin proposed to Camille FIshel during her 36th birthday celebration on November 12. BY: MEGA

Rubin made sure his proposal was one to remember.

The businessman got down on one knee during a candlelit beach dinner celebrating Fishel’s 36th birthday, with their two daughters, Romi, 6, and Gema, 4, in attendance.

The little girls helped make the moment even more special by holding a handmade sign asking, “Will you marry me?”

Rubin presented Fishel with a sparkling diamond ring before the family celebrated beneath a fireworks display.

“Happy bday and a little more @camillefishel,” he captioned photos from the romantic evening.

The engagement announcement quickly attracted attention from the couple’s famous friends, including LeBron James, Tom Brady and Tyrese Haliburton, who shared their congratulations.

Michael Rubin and Camille Fishel Have Been Together for a Decade

Michael Rubin is famous for hosting celebrity-filled Fourth of July parties in the Hamptons. BY: MEGA

The newly engaged couple began dating in 2016 and have since built a family together.

In addition to their two daughters, Rubin is also father to Kylie, 20, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Meegan Spector.

Rubin and Spector were married from 2005 until their divorce in 2012.

Fishel, meanwhile, grew up in Florida before pursuing a modeling career and eventually transitioning into the art world.

In September, she showcased her oil paintings at New York City’s exclusive Zero Bond club ahead of an appearance at The Armory Show.

Rubin was among those supporting her as she celebrated the milestones.

Michael Rubin and Camille Fishel Are Known for Their Star-Studded Lifestyle

Michael Rubin and Camille Fishel have been together since 2016. BY: MEGA

Beyond his business success, Rubin has become a familiar name in Hollywood thanks to his close relationships with celebrities, athletes and entertainment executives.

The billionaire is particularly famous for hosting his annual Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons, which regularly attracts some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment.