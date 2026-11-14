Rajendra Barautiya died after a homemade bomb disguised as a sweet exploded in his mouth. BY: UNSPLASH

Two men have been charged after a man in India died when a homemade bomb disguised as a sweet treat exploded in his mouth. Rajendra Barautiya, 35, bit into the device, which he was told was a rasgulla, and the blast left him with fatal injuries, police said on Friday, November 13.

The Device Was Disguised as a Rasgulla

The device was disguised as a rasgulla, a popular Indian sweet. BY: UNSPLASH

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, two days after the Hindu festival of lights, Diwali, in Padariya Chhanta village, under the Dindori Kotwali police station in Dindori district, Madhya Pradesh, a state in central India. Barautiya, a member of a tribal community, was sitting with his family around a bonfire in the courtyard of his home after having dinner around 7 p.m. when a fellow villager, Ramabhagat Barautiya, allegedly offered him what he claimed was a rasgulla. Rajendra was speaking with Ramabhagat when he was allegedly handed the sweet, Dindori Kotwali police inspector Durga Prasad Nagpuresaid.

A rasgulla is a soft, round sweet made from cheese dough and soaked in sugar syrup, and it’s popular in eastern India and traditionally eaten whole. Investigators said it was dark at the time, so Rajendra couldn’t see that he was being handed an explosive, and the device detonated as soon as he bit into it.

Rajendra Died at the Hospital

Rajendra died while undergoing treatment at Dindori District Hospital. BY: UNSPLASH

The blast severely injured Rajendra’s jaw and mouth. He was taken by his family to the Dindori District Hospital in an auto-rickshaw, where he died during treatment.

A post-mortem examination was arranged by the police, and they gave the body back to his family. One local news account said Rajendra was 45 years old; however, police identified him as 35, and the discrepancy hasn’t been clarified.

The Bombs Are Used to Kill Wild Boars

The homemade devices are used in some rural communities to kill wild boars. BY: UNSPLASH

Homemade devices disguised as balls of dough, like the one that killed Rajendra, are used in some rural communities in India to kill wild boars, which set off the explosives when they bite into them. The devices are sometimes called “pig-killer bombs,” and crude explosives meant for wild boars have harmed other animals in India before. In 2020, a pregnant elephant in the southern state of Kerala died after biting into a fruit packed with explosives, which officials said may have been set out for wild boars. “The bomb, used by some tribal people in the area to kill wild boars, was offered to this man,” police officer Rekha Singhtold a news agency. “It exploded in his mouth.”

Rekha said investigators don’t yet know why someone gave the device to Rajendra. “We don’t know if the motive was to kill, or if it was a mischief,” Rekha said. “That is a matter of investigation.”

Police are treating Rajendra’s death as a homicide, and his family members were with him at the bonfire when the device exploded.

Two Men Were Charged With Culpable Homicide

Two men were charged with culpable homicide. BY: UNSPLASH

Ramabhagat was detained by authorities as a result of this occurrence, and he and another individual, Dharmu Banwari, were charged with culpable homicide. It is unclear what role Dharmu played in the incident. According to police, the two men came to Rajendra’s home about 8 p.m., and the men were drinking together when the explosion occurred.

Both men were taken before a magistrate and remanded to 15-day judicial custody, and police have said that the motive is still unclear. Authorities continue to investigate how the alleged perpetrators acquired their explosive device.