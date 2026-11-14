Katy Perry is reportedly facing questions about her silence following ex-husband Russell Brand's prison sentence. BY: MEGA

Katy Perry is reportedly facing questions from people close to her about why she has remained largely silent about her marriage to Russell Brand following his conviction for r— and sexual assault.

The 42-year-old pop star, who was married to the comedian for just 14 months, has not publicly addressed his recent prison sentence.

Now, an insider claims some of Perry’s friends are wondering whether she witnessed troubling behavior during their short-lived relationship.

Katy Perry’s Friends Reportedly Question Her Silence

Russell Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison following his r— and sexual assault convictions. BY: MEGA

According to a source, people in Perry’s inner circle are questioning how much she knew about Brand’s behavior during their marriage.

“People close to Katy believe she much have seen things that made her uncomfortable,” the insider claimed.

“She was married to him, lived with him and saw a side of him the public never did,” the source claimed.

The insider emphasized that Perry is mot being blamed for her former husband’s actions.

“Nobody is suggesting Katy was responsible for his behavior,” the source explained, adding that some people are wondering why she has never fully discussed their marriage.

Russell Brand Sentenced to More Than 10 Years in Prison

Katy Perry and Russell Brand were married for 14 months before separating in December 2011. BY: MEGA

On November 9, Brand, 51, was sentenced to 10 years and six months behind bars following his conviction on one count of r— and three counts of sexual assault.

The offenses involved four women and took place between 2004 and 2009, before Brand married Perry.

The comedian was acquitted of two additional r— charges and one count of attempted indecent assault.

His conviction has renewed public interest in his previous relationships, particularly his highly publicized marriage to the “Firework” singer.

Perry was not accused of wrongdoing and was not involved in the criminal proceedings.

Katy Perry Previously Called Russell Brand ‘Controlling’

Katy Perry previously described Russell Brand’s behavior during their marriage as controlling. BY: MEGA

Although Perry has not publicly commented on Brand’s conviction, she previously spoke candidly about the difficulties she experienced during their marriage.

In a 2013 interview, the singer recalled that Brand struggled with her independence and professional success.

“He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour,” she revealed.

Perry described his behavior as “very controlling” and admitted that she initially blamed herself for their breakup.

The former couple married in India in October 2010, but their relationship unraveled the following year.

Brand famously informed Perry that he wanted a divorce through a text message on December 31, 2011.

Their divorce was finalized in July 2012.

Katy Perry Has Moved on With Her Life

Katy Perry has not publicly addressed Russell Brand’s conviction. BY: MEGA

In the years since their divorce, Perry has built a life far removed from her relationship with Brand.

The singer welcomed daughter Daisy Dove Bloom with former fiancé Orlando Bloom in August 2020.

Following her split from Orlando, Perry began a relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The couple was recently photographed enjoying a dinner date in Beverly Hills where Perry declined to answer questions about Brand’s conviction.