Adam Driver said he will not appear in the 'Girls' reunion following Lena Dunham's 'Famesick' memoir. BY: MEGA

Adam Driver has ruled out returning for the forthcoming Girls reunion following explosive claims by the show’s creator Lena Dunham about their difficult relationship during the original series, OK! can reveal.

Adam Driver Will Not Appear in ‘Girls’ Reunion

Adam Driver reportedly had tensions with costar Lena Dunham.’ BY: MEGA

The 42-year-old actor, who played Adam Sackler opposite Dunham’s Hannah Horvath in the acclaimed HBO comedy, confirmed he would not appear in its five-episode revival, scheduled to begin filming in 2027.

His decision follows the publication of Dunham’s memoir, Famesick, in which she described tensions between the pair while working on the series.

Asked by CinemaBlendwhether he would participate, Driver said: “No, but I wish them the best of luck.”

The brief response comes after Dunham, 40, offered a complicated account of their relationship in her book, describing moments of affection alongside confrontational behavior.

She wrote: “He could be short-tempered and verbally aggressive, condescending and physically imposing. He could also be protective, loving even.”

‘Girls’ Revival Will Include Other Original CastMembers

The ‘Girls’ revival will reunite its original ensemble. BY: MEGA

Driver has not publicly connected his decision to decline the reunion with Dunham’s account of his alleged behavior.

His decision means one of the original show’s central relationships will not be recreated when the characters return to television nearly a decade after the series concluded.

The Girls revival will reunite much of the original ensemble, including Allison Williams as Marnie Michaels, Jemima Kirke as Jessa Johansson, Zosia Mamet as Shoshanna Shapiro and Andrew Rannells as Elijah Krantz.

Dunham will also return as Hannah, having created, written and starred in the original comedy, which followed a group of young New Yorkers navigating friendships, relationships and careers.

Lena Dunham’s ‘Girls’ Helped Launch Adam Driver’s Hollywood Career

Adam Driver starred in the ‘Star Wars’ sequel. BY: MEGA

First broadcast in 2012, Girls ran for six seasons before concluding in 2017, establishing Dunham as a prominent television writer and helping launch Driver’s Hollywood career.

He subsequently appeared in the Star Wars sequel trilogy and earned widespread acclaim for his performance in Marriage Story, directed by Noah Baumbach.

His other credits include The Meyerowitz Stories, The Last Duel, House of Gucci and Ferrari, working with directors including Ridley Scott and Michael Mann.

Meanwhile, Dunham has explained the decision to revisit Girlsemerged unexpectedly as she approached her 40th birthday.

She said: “We always said we would only return to Girls if there was a specific story we were burning to tell. I’ve missed these characters, but for a long time I couldn’t quite picture them in the present day. Then, right around my 40th birthday, they started talking to me in the shower. And, as you may remember, once this fivesome starts talking it’s pretty hard to get them to stop… .”

‘Girls’ Revival Will Explore Characters’ Transformation

Lena Dunham created and starred in ‘Girls.’ BY: MEGA

Dunham said returning to the characters would allow her to examine their lives from a different perspective, informed by the years since the original production.

She added: “It’s rare that you get the chance to return to something that changed your life with the gift of hindsight and a whole new level of gratitude and understanding.”

The new episodes are expected to explore how the characters have changed since their twenties, although further plot details remain undisclosed.

Girls became one of HBO’s most influential comedies after premiering in 2012, earning critical acclaim for its frank portrayal of young adulthood, relationships and female friendships in New York City.

Created by and starring Dunham, the series ran for six seasons and 62 episodes, concluding in 2017. It won two Golden Globe Awards in 2013, including Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy, while Dunham received the award for Best Actress.

The show also earned multiple Emmy nominations and helped propel cast members including Driver and Williams to international fame. Its provocative storytelling sparked widespread debate about s–, privilege and millennial culture.