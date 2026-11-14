Kendall Jenner showcased memorable Met Gala looks in a Topshop gown, Givenchy dress and Versace feathers. BY: MEGA

Kendall Jenner consistently captivates at the Met Gala, showcasing her remarkable ability to command attention with her fashion choices. Since her debut in 2014, she has become a staple of fashion’s biggest night.

Kendall Jenner Made Her Met Gala Debut in a Nude Topshop Gown

Kendall Jenner made her Met Gala debut in 2014 wearing a strapless nude gown by Topshop. BY: MEGA

In her inaugural appearance, Jenner donned a nude Topshop gown featuring a strapless neckline and mermaid silhouette.

A source tells OK! that she completed the look with a diamond necklace and a sparkling clutch. Her hairstyle, swept back into voluminous waves, along with her soft glam makeup, created a sultry effect that left a lasting impression.

Kendall Jenner Embraced Audrey Hepburn’s Glamour in Givenchy

Kendall Jenner’s 2021 Givenchy gown featured a sweetheart neckline, a corset bodice and a rhinestone-lined train. BY: MEGA

One of her most discussed looks emerged in September 2021, when the Met Gala took place later than usual due to the pandemic.

On that memorable night, she wore a stunning Givenchy dress inspired by iconic Audrey Hepburn styles. The gown showcased a sweetheart neckline, corset bodice, and a delicate rhinestone-lined train.

The fundraiser’s theme, “America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” celebrated American fashion for the Costume Institute’s 75th anniversary.

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner Coordinated Their 2019 Met Gala Looks

Kendall Jenner coordinated her 2019 Met Gala look with her sister Kylie Jenner, who wore a purple jeweled dress. BY: MEGA

In a Vogue interview from September 2022, Kendall reflected on another standout moment from the event. In 2019, she coordinated outfits with her sister Kylie Jenner.

Kendall wore a fiery orange gown, and Kylie complemented her look with a purple jeweled dress.

Kendall recounted, “The day before the Met, Kylie and I tried our looks on … and I hadn’t really felt like I was there yet.”

She explained how her stylist suggested adding more feathers to her gown, leading to a last-minute collaboration with Versace.

“They did such a good job! You would’ve never thought that this wing that I had on was made literally overnight with the amount of detail that they put into it,” she remarked.

Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala Fashion Evolution Kept Fans Watching

Kendall Jenner collaborated with Versace on the elaborate feather details for her 2019 Met Gala gown, which the team completed overnight. BY: MEGA

In the next Met Gala, fans eagerly anticipate Kendall’s next appearance. Will she continue to surprise and delight with her fashion choices? Time will reveal her next stunning look.