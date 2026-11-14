William Shatner revealed his unusual burial wishes after surviving stage 4 melanoma. BY: MEGA

William Shatner has already decided what he wants to happen to his body after he dies.

The 95-year-old Star Trek icon opened up about his unconventional burial wishes while reflecting on his battle with stage 4 cancer, which he fought around the same time his daughter, Melanie Shatner Gretsch, was battling the disease herself.

Now cancer-free, the actor said his family’s experiences have completely changed the way they think about life and death.

William Shatner Wants a Tree Planted Over His Body

The ‘Star Trek’ actor wants a tree planted over his body after he dies. BY: MEGA

During a November 12 appearance at the End Well 2026 conference in Los Angeles, Shatner revealed that he’s made specific arrangements for his burial.

“I have in my will that there will be a tree over my body,” the actor explained.

And the unusual request isn’t just for him.

“The whole family is doing that,” he added.

Shatner discussed his plans alongside his daughter Melanie, 62, during a conversation about confronting mortality and finding meaning after serious illness.

The actor also shared his thoughts about what might happen after death, explaining that he hopes to return to the universe in some form.

“I would like to think that I’m going back to the cosmos,” he said. “I’m rejoining the universe.”

William Shatner and His Daughter Both Battled Stage 4 Cancer

William Shatner and daughter Melanie Shatner Gretsch discussed their cancer battles at the End Well conference. BY: MEGA

Shatner was diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma in 2023 after discovering a lump on his cheek.

The cancer had spread to his lungs and brain, leaving the actor facing a frightening prognosis.

Around the same period, his youngest daughter was battling stage 4 b—– cancer.

The father-of-three recalled the emotional moment he learned about Melanie’s illness while confronting his own diagnosis.

“We had cancer together, and the begat a whole other stage of living,” he explined.

Melanie also reflected on the terrifying experience of learning how serious her condition was.

After receiving her diagnosis, she called her father in tears, afraid she was going to die.

Shatner immediately drove to her home to comfort her, reassuring his daughter that she would get through the ordeal.

William Shatner Says Cancer Changed His Perspective on Death

William Shatner was diagnosed with stage 4 melanoma in 2023 after discovering a lump on his cheek. BY: MEGA

Although both father and daughter are now cancer-free, their experiences left a lasting impression.

Shatner acknowledged that facing a life-threatening diagnosis forces people to confront questions they might otherwise avoid.

“We all dimly realize that we’re going to die [someday] in the future,” he said.

Melanie, meanwhile, revealed that surviving cancer dramatically changed her outlook.

She described confronting her fear of death as a life-changing experience and said she now considers her cancer journey, despite its challenges, one of the greatest blessings of her life.

William Shatner Is Still Embracing Life at 95

The 95-year-old actor continues to maintain a busy schedule of appearances. BY: MEGA

Despite his age and previous health struggles, Shatner has shown little interest in slowing down.

The actor and his daughter host the podcast “No Time But Now,” where they discuss health, longevity and making the most of life.

Melanie recently joked about her father’s packed schedule, noting that he continues to travel extensively and take on new projects.

Shatner offered a characteristically humorous explanation for staying so busy.

“That’s one way to deal with death: Keep moving. You can’t hit a moving target,” he quipped.