Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly interested in writing a memoir. BY: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be considering a joint memoir that could expose further details of their troubled relationship with the royal family, OK! can reveal.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Reportedly Planning to Write Joint Memoir

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ sold more than six million copies worldwide. BY: MEGA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are rumored to be weighing up a collaborative autobiography following the commercial success of Harry’s 2023 memoir, Spare.

The book sold more than six million copies worldwide shortly after publication, while reports suggested it formed part of a four-book agreement with Penguin Random House worth approximately $40 million.

A publishing source said Meghan is also working out how she wants to tell her story in the wake of her estranged father’s arrest on child abuse-linked charges.

According to a publishing source, any decision to create a joint memoir would involve balancing commercial opportunities against the possibility of further damaging already strained family relationships with the royals from Harry’s perspective.

The proposed book would follow several high-profile projects examining the Sussexes’ departure from royal duties, including Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, their Netflix documentary and the duke’s autobiography.

Inside Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ Success

Prince Harry allegedly received $20 million from ‘Spare.’ BY: MEGA

Spare became Britain’s fastest-selling nonfiction book since records began in 1998, despite dividing readers over its intensely personal revelations.

Harry received a reported $20 million for the autobiography, which included allegations that his brother, Prince William, physically pushed him during an argument about Meghan.

The memoir also addressed Harry’s military service, drug use, relationships and experiences growing up within the royal household.

Meghan Markle Pursued Different Commercial Deals

Meghan Markle had a Spotify podcast ‘Archetypes.’ BY: MEGA

Meghan, meanwhile, has pursued commercial ventures intended to establish an identity beyond her royal connections.

These include her Spotify podcast “Archetypes,”Netflix lifestyle seriesWith Love, Meghan, lifestyle brand As Ever and children’s book The Bench.

The publishing source suggested Meghan remains “hugely interested” in challenging what she considers inaccurate accounts of her experiences, but recognizes the risks of revisiting family disputes.

The source also indicated she believes substantial material about her life remains undisclosed, which she feels could shed new light on some of the moves she has made in recent years.

‘New Book’ Could Affect Strained Relations With the Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped down as royals. BY: MEGA

However, sources say both she and Harry are aware another book concentrating heavily on royal disagreements could undermine Harry’s attempts to repair relations with his family.

Our publishing insider said: “There’s been a great deal of interest in the possibility of Harry and Meghan producing a book together, as a joint book would be seen as an absolute bombshell.Harry’s book has already demonstrated just how enormous the appetite is for their personal story, but Meghan has never really had the opportunity to tell her experiences in her own words and in such detail. Bringing their two perspectives together could create something far more revealing than either of them publishing another autobiography individually. The potential audience would be enormous, particularly if they were prepared to revisit some of the most controversial moments surrounding their departure from the royal family. One of the biggest questions is how much they’re actually prepared to disclose, because that’s ultimately what would determine the book’s commercial value. Publishers would undoubtedly be interested in previously unheard accounts of what happened behind palace doors, especially from Meghan’s perspective. But there’s a feeling that Harry has already revealed a considerable amount about that. The timing is probably the most delicate aspect of the whole idea. Harry and Meghan have spent considerable time trying to establish themselves independently of the monarchy, and another deeply personal book about royal disagreements could pull them straight back into the controversies they’ve been attempting to leave behind.”

They added, “There’s also the question of Harry’s relationship with his family, because publishing further private details could make any reconciliation considerably more difficult. They would have to be absolutely certain that the benefits of releasing the book outweighed the potential damage.”