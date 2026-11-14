Prince Harry’s Australia visit reportedly increased tensions with Prince William amid ongoing family strain. BY: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s recent trip to Australia has reportedly intensified the ongoing strain between Harry and his brother, Prince William.

Sources claim that the Duke of Sussex’s actions and remarks have left the Prince of Wales feeling confused and frustrated.

Prince Harry’s Royal Exit Comments Raised Questions About Family Tensions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s visit to Australia reportedly added to the existing tension between Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William. BY: MEGA

During the InterEdge Summit on April 16, Harry openly discussed his decision to step away from his role as a senior working royal.

“I was like, ‘I don’t want this job. I don’t want this role — wherever this is headed, I don’t like it,’” he stated.

His comments, however, did not resonate well with William, who found the situation “confusing,” according to a source who spoke with Us Weekly.

The insider expressed that Harry and Meghan’s recent tour gave off a “quasi royal vibe.” They noted that it seemed as though the couple was attempting to leverage their past royal connections inappropriately.

“It seems they are trading on old connections in a way that shouldn’t be acceptable because they are no longer working members of the royal family,” the source explained.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Public Appearances Drew Scrutiny

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Australia trip reportedly frustrated Prince William and Kate Middleton because of the couple’s public appearances and media presence. BY: MEGA

Harry and Meghan’s media presence appears to be a point of contention for William and his wife, Kate Middleton.

The insider revealed that there is ongoing frustration over the royal tours being undertaken by Harry and Meghan. “It’s taking steps forward then steps back,” they remarked.

“Their media omnipresence is something that has created continued strain. It’s been a barrier to repair the relationship.”

While in Australia, Harry and Meghan made several public appearances, including a visit to the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne, where they paid tribute to Princess Diana‘s prior visit.

They also engaged with veterans’ families and supported a women’s homeless services center. This trip marked their first visit to Australia since their royal tour in 2018.

Prince William and Prince Harry Remained Distant

Prince William and Prince Harry reportedly remained distant, although another source suggested that reports about their relationship did not tell the whole story. BY: MEGA

Despite claims of growing tension, another source insisted that the rumors about the brothers’ relationship are not entirely accurate.

The insider confirmed that Harry and William “remain distant,” noting the lack of communication. “They will eventually figure it out, but there is still distance there,” they mentioned.

William, who is known for maintaining “firm boundaries,” reportedly is not seeking a reunion with Harry at this juncture. Meanwhile, Harry has focused on his life with Meghan and their two children.

Prince Harry’s U.K. Return Renewed Attention on His Relationship With King Charles

Prince Harry returned to the United Kingdom after the meeting with King Charles, while questions remained about whether Prince Harry and Prince William would reconcile. BY: MEGA

In a notable development, Harry met with King Charles for the first time in two years during a private tea at Clarence House. Sources indicated that “the King’s door remains open for another private cup of tea next time Harry is back in London,” suggesting that family ties may still have the potential for repair.

With Harry now back in the UK, the possibility of further contact between father and son has drawn renewed attention.

Meanwhile, questions remain about whether Harry and his brother, Prince William, can overcome their longstanding differences.

As public interest in the royal family continues, the brothers’ strained relationship remains a significant point of speculation, with many wondering whether reconciliation is possible or whether the divide between them will continue to widen.