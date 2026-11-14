The FBI reportedly uncovered two horrific images that featured Thomas Markle Sr. with n--- prepubescent girls. BY: MEGA

Thomas Markle Sr. allegedly appeared alongside a n—– young girl in two of the most disturbing photographs discovered during a federal investigation into suspected child sexual abuse material, OK! can reveal.

Thomas Markle Sr. Was Identified in ‘Two Disturbing Photographs‘

Thomas Markle Sr. appeared in court in relation to his child sexual abuse case. BY: MEGA

The 82-year-old estranged father of Meghan Markle, 45, has been charged with possessing child sexual abuse material after FBI agents searched two storage units in the Los Angeles area.

Investigators recovered approximately 80 items, including photographs, film negatives, slides and books. Thomas Sr. appeared briefly in court in Tampa, Fla., following his arrest – and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

According to the Department of Justice, a witness identified Thomas Sr. as the adult man appearing in two photographs alongside a n— prepubescent girl.

The allegations form part of an investigation involving material allegedly discovered among his possessions in the Philippines.

Federal authorities said the two images were among three specifically described in an affidavit supporting the criminal complaint.

The Department of Justice said: “The affidavit describes three of those images. Two images depict an adult man – whom a witness identified as Markle – with a n— prepubescent girl.”

What Do the Photos Show?

Authorities started investigating Thomas Markle Sr’s child sexual allegations in October. BY: MEGA

Investigators also identified a third photograph.

The Department of Justice said: “The third image depicts a n— prepubescent girl in a room that appears to be part of a motel chain in the Philippines.”

The affidavit additionally refers to photographs apparently showing Thomas Sr. with children in various stages of undress.

Authorities began examining the allegations in October after receiving information from an individual who reported discovering suspected illegal material among Thomas Sr.’s belongings in the Philippines.

Investigators subsequently learned Thomas Sr. had rented storage facilities near Los Angeles, prompting searches authorized by federal warrants.

The Department of Justice said: “Markle has rented both storage units since 2008, with his most recent payments on both made last month.”

Agents seized dozens of items prosecutors believe may constitute evidence of criminal wrongdoing.

FBI Is Committed to Investigating Child Sexual Abuse Accusations Against Thomas Markle Sr.

Thomas Markle Sr. reportedly had images of child sexual abuse. BY: MEGA

Thomas Sr., who was seen being taken from a Florida care home before his court appearance, has strongly rejected the accusations, describing them as “sick lies.”

First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli said: “Markle is accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, including photographs depicting himself with minor girls. These allegations are extremely serious, and we will prosecute Mr Markle to the fullest extent of federal law.”

FBI director Kash Patel also emphasized the agency’s commitment to investigating suspected exploitation involving children.

Patel said: “The FBI will use every single resource at our disposal to protect innocent kids – any predator who targets children will have zero safe haven in this country or anywhere they try to hide.”

Thomas Sr. has remained estranged from his daughter, the Duchess of Sussex, since preparations for her 2018 marriage to Prince Harry.

The allegations concern suspected possession of illegal material, and the identification of Thomas Sr. in the photographs remains a witness allegation rather than an established judicial finding.

The investigation has also raised questions about material allegedly held overseas and the circumstances surrounding its discovery before federal authorities became involved in the case.

Meghan Markle Said She Was Protecting Her Children From Thomas Markle Sr.

Meghan Markle prevented her father from seeing her children. BY: MEGA

Meghan publicly addressed longstanding criticism of her decision to prevent her father from developing a relationship with his grandchildren.

She said: “I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them.”

Her statement continued with an appeal for authorities to prioritize children potentially affected by the alleged offenses.

She said: “I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families.”

Meghan added: “Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children.”