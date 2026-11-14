Russell Brand's 'celebrity status' makes him an 'obvious target' in prison, said a source. BY: MEGA

Russell Brand has been placed in solitary confinement amid fears fellow prisoners are “lining up” to taunt and target the disgraced comedian following his conviction for rape and sexual assault, OK! can reveal.

Russell Brand Was Placed in Solitary Confinement in London

Russell Brand is behind bars in London. BY: MEGA

The 51-year-old spent his first night behind bars in the Care and Separation Unit at HMP Wandsworth in southwest London, after prison officials reportedly decided his celebrity status made him particularly vulnerable.

Rather than being housed alongside other convicted s– offenders in the prison’s vulnerable prisoners wing, Brand was moved into a separate unit, where he faces an isolated start to his sentence.

Russell Brand Could Reportedly Become a ‘High Target’ for Inmates

Russell Brand could be a ‘high target’ for inmates, a source said. BY: MEGA

A prison source has told us Brand’s notoriety could make him a “high target” for inmates seeking to establish their reputations through violence against a high-profile prisoner.

The insider dished: “Russell is walking into an incredibly hostile environment where being famous is more of a liability than an advantage. Everyone will know exactly who he is, what he’s been convicted of and why he’s there. There are some very dangerous individuals inside prison walls, and the prospect of getting their hands on somebody with his public profile could be irresistible. His celebrity status makes him an obvious target, and there will be prisoners who see an attack on him as a chance to earn respect, establish themselves among the other inmates or simply make a name for themselves.”

Russell Brand Could Reportedly Be in Danger in an Ordinary Cell

Russell Brand reportedly could not keep a low profile in an ordinary cell. BY: MEGA

The source continued: “The biggest concern is that somebody might decide hurting Russell is worth whatever punishment follows. There are inmates who thrive on intimidation and violence, and the opportunity to be remembered as the person who attacked such a notorious celebrity could be a powerful incentive. His conviction will only intensify the hostility toward him. He could find himself surrounded by people who have absolutely no sympathy for his situation and who regard him as someone they can exploit to boost their own reputation. That’s why the authorities have had to take such extreme precautions. Putting Russell in an ordinary cell would expose him to potentially serious danger, but even housing him alongside other vulnerable offenders presents its own problems. He simply cannot blend in or keep a low profile. His face is instantly recognizable, and his arrival will already be the subject of conversation throughout the prison. Keeping him isolated may be the only realistic way of protecting him while officers assess the threats he could face. Even then, he will have to remain extremely cautious because his reputation will follow him wherever he goes inside the jail.”

Russell Brand Is Reportedly Terrified of Long-Term Imprisonment

Russell Brand’s first few weeks behind bars ‘could be an absolute nightmare,’ a source said. BY: MEGA

Sources have also described Brand as terrified at the prospect of long-term imprisonment, particularly given the possibility of encountering inmates who may wish to harm him.

The prison insider said: “The first few weeks behind bars could be an absolute nightmare for Russell, particularly because he’s entering a world where his fame, wealth and former influence count for absolutely nothing. In fact, everything that once made him successful could now make his life considerably more dangerous. He’s accustomed to being in charge, having people around him and enjoying the freedom to do whatever he wants. Now he’s facing the complete opposite, with every aspect of his daily existence dictated by prison officers. He’ll have very little privacy, virtually no independence and the constant knowledge that there are people around him who might wish him harm. It’s going to be an enormous psychological adjustment, and the fact that he knows he’s potentially a target will make those first days even more frightening.”

The insider added: “The problem for Russell is that there are several different reasons why other inmates might want to go after him, and that makes the situation particularly unpredictable. Some prisoners will take a very hostile view of the crimes he’s been convicted of, while others will have disliked him long before he ever arrived in jail. Then you’ve got those who couldn’t care less about his past but would relish the opportunity to gain notoriety by confronting someone so famous. For certain individuals, being able to boast that they attacked Russell Brand would be seen as a badge of honor. When you put all those different motivations together, you’ve got a potentially explosive situation, which is precisely why the prison authorities are taking his safety so seriously.”