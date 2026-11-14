Hannah Harper, Keyla Richardson and Carrie Underwood shared their faith through ‘American Idol’ performances. BY: MEGA

American Idol contestants Hannah Harper and Keyla Richardson have captivated audiences in Season 24 with their musical talents and spiritual perspectives. They expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to share their faith through music.

Hannah Harper and Keyla Richardson Celebrate Faith on ‘American Idol’

Hannah Harper said she and Keyla Richardson grew up attending church and appreciated the opportunity to share their testimonies on television. BY: MEGA

Hannah, 25, stated in an April interview, “We both have grown up in church and had the opportunity to share our testimony, and it was nice to be able to have it on this platform. It was an honor.”

This season, American Idol featured a “Songs of Faith Night,” allowing contestants to perform uplifting songs centered on spirituality and hope.

During this special night, Hannah chose Hillsong Worship’s “At the Cross,” while Keyla, 29, performed “Jireh” by Elevation Worship and Maverick City.

Keyla shared her thought process, saying, “I grew up in the church. I know so many songs, so it was kind of hard to pick, but I wanted to pick something everyone could relate to.” She emphasized her desire for everyone to worship together.

Carrie Underwood Delivers a Powerful Rendition of ‘How Great Thou Art’

Carrie Underwood, a former ‘American Idol’ winner and current judge, performed ‘How Great Thou Art’ during Songs of Faith Night. BY: MEGA

Carrie Underwood, a former American Idol winner and current judge, also participated in “Songs of Faith Night” with a powerful rendition of “How Great Thou Art.”

This moment highlighted the connection between contestants and judges, reinforcing the supportive environment for sharing faith.

Keyla Richardson Expresses Gratitude

Keyla Richardson said she appreciated being able to express her faith openly on ‘American Idol.’ BY: AMERICAN IDOL/ABC

Keyla expressed her appreciation for the acceptance of faith within the show, stating, “I’m glad that we can be open about our faith. I’m glad that everybody is OK with it, and we’re OK with it. … I love God, and that’s who I love.” Hannah echoed this sentiment, noting, “I think we’ve always done that. There are more eyes watching now.”

In the episode, Hannah and Keyla impressed judges Underwood, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and guest judge Nikki Glaser during “Taylor Swift Night.” Hannah performed “Mean,” while Keyla sang “Lover,” showcasing their versatility as artists.

Brooks Rosser performed Miley Cyrus’s ‘The Climb.’ BY: AMERICAN IDOL/ABC

Despite the competition, the camaraderie among contestants remains strong. Earlier in the season, Brooks Rosser performed Miley Cyrus’s “The Climb,” further enriching the season’s narrative. After the voting results, Keyla and Hannah joined Chris Tungseth, Braden Rumfelt, and Jordan McCullough in the top 5, while Brooks Rosser and Daniel Stallworth faced elimination.

American Idol continues to offer fans a captivating blend of musical talent and heartfelt stories as contestants pursue their dreams of stardom.