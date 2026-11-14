Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle Sr., could reportedly die in jail after he was arrested over child sexual abuse images. BY: MEGA

Thomas Markle Sr. is facing the prospect of dying behind bars after being arrested over suspected child sexual abuse images allegedly discovered among his possessions, OK! can reveal.

Thomas Markle Sr. Was Arrested In Florida Over ‘Child Sexual Abuse Materials’

Thomas Markle Sr. faces one count of possessing child pornography. BY: MEGA

The 82-year-old estranged father of Meghan Markle, 45, was arrested in Florida on Friday, November 6, after federal investigators allegedly uncovered approximately 80 items containing suspected child sexual abuse material in two storage units near Los Angeles.

Prosecutors confirmed Thomas Sr. faces one count of possessing child pornography – carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years if convicted.

A source familiar with the investigation told us: “The potential consequences are extremely serious. Given Thomas’ age, a lengthy prison sentence could effectively mean he spends the remainder of his life incarcerated, meaning he could very well die in jail. But everything now clearly depends on the evidence and the court’s decision.”

The arrest follows an investigation triggered after Thomas Sr’s son, Thomas Markle Jr., alerted authorities to disturbing material allegedly discovered at his father’s former home in the Philippines.

Federal investigators subsequently searched two storage units connected to Thomas Sr., recovering slides, photographic negatives and books believed to contain illegal images. Authorities have stressed the statutory maximum sentence of 20 years is not automatic.

Inside Thomas Markle Sr.’s Strained Relationship With Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle is ‘deeply distressed’ about allegations against Thomas Markle Sr. BY: MEGA

The allegations have also intensified scrutiny over Thomas Sr.’s fractured relationship with his daughter, who has remained estranged from him since preparations for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, 42.

Meghan previously described herself as “deeply distressed” by the allegations and said her thoughts “are with any children who may have been harmed.”

A friend of the Duchess said the accusations had been particularly difficult for Meghan, who shares two children with Harry – Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5.

They said: “Meghan has been left deeply shaken by everything that has emerged, and the possibility of her father facing such a lengthy prison sentence has only added to an already incredibly distressing situation. As a mother of two young children, the nature of these allegations is particularly difficult for her to comprehend. Her overriding concern is for any children who may have suffered, and the whole situation has brought enormous emotional strain. It’s an extremely painful chapter for someone who has already endured years of turmoil surrounding her relationship with her father.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Updated About Thomas Markle Sr.’s Situation

Meghan Markle addressed criticisms about her estrangement from her father. BY: MEGA

Meghan and Harry are understood to have received updates about the investigation while vacationing with their children during the school break.

Meghan also publicly addressed longstanding criticism of her decision to prevent her father from developing a relationship with his grandchildren.

She said: “I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them.”

Meghan Markle Asked Authorities to Prioritize Children Affected in Sexual Abuse Claims

Meghan Markle appealed to authorities to prioritize kids affected by the alleged offenses. BY: MEGA

Her statement continued with an appeal for authorities to prioritize children potentially affected by the alleged offenses.

She said: “I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families.”

Meghan added: “Although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children.”

Thomas Sr.’s arrest represents a significant escalation in the federal investigation, which has moved from examining allegedly suspicious material to bringing a criminal charge, and the case will now proceed through the U.S. courts.