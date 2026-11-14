Ashley shared her incident on TikTok about her Starbucks sandwich after finding very little meat inside. BY: UNSPLASH ; @LIFTWITHLIPP/TIKTOK

A customer was shocked after opening her $9 braised short rib grilled cheese which she ordered in Starbucks only to find out barely any meat inside.

“Hey Starbucks… Where is the rest of the short rib?” the woman wrote in the caption of the video.

TikTok user Ashley (@liftwithlipp) shared her side showing the sandwich, which contained just one small piece of meat covering about a quarter of the bread. The incident reported by BroBible, has since received 493.4k views at the time of publication.

The sandwich was introduced as part of Starbucks’ holiday menu in early November. Ashley tagged the company in her post and expressed her disappointment over the portion she received.

Starbucks Customers Shared Their Reactions To The Sandwich

The braised short rib grilled cheese featured in a TikTok complaint received hundreds of thousands of views. BY: @LIFTWITHLIPP/TIKTOK

The video showed the sandwich taken apart on a napkin, with text expressing Ashley’s frustration over what she received.

Viewers had different opinions about the situation.

“Mine was good maybe try a different Starbucks that doesn’t hate their job,” one person commented.

Others questioned what might have happened to the missing meat.

“One of the employees definitely stole some meat from you to make themselves a sandwich earlier,” a user speculated.

Another Customer Reported A Similar Experience

Starbucks’ braised short rib grilled cheese appeared on its holiday menu in November. BY: UNSPLASH

Ashley was not the only customer who felt disappointed with the sandwich.

Another viewer shared that their experience with the same item was also underwhelming.

“My coworker and I had this today. Ours looked like a sandwich, they did you dirty,” the person wrote.

Someone else also expressed disappointment with their order, despite receiving a better-looking sandwich.

“Mine wasn’t that bad, but I was super disappointed… I was so looking forward to it,” the user commented.

One commenter questioned whether the sandwiches were prepared in advance.

“This isn’t on the baristas. Aren’t these prepackaged?” the user asked.

Another person suggested Ashley could raised the issue directly with the store.

“Did you show them this or? Like what do you want us to do about it lol I’m sure they’ll replace it,” a user wrote.

Starbucks Faced Similar Complaint Over Sandwich Portions

Another customer showed the three pieces of bacon in her Starbucks bacon and Gouda sandwich. BY: @BINKBADD/INSTAGRAM

The latest complaint followed another TikTok video about the amount of meat in a Starbucks sandwich.

A user named Binkbadd previously shared her experience in a TikTok video and on Instagram about a bacon and Gouda sandwich purchased through a drive-thru. In the video, she showed that her order contained just three small pieces of bacon.

She then returned to the drive-thru window, showed the sandwich to an employee and requested a refund.

Binkbadd Received A Replacement After Complaining

Binkbadd joked that the sandwich had not filled her up, telling the employee there was a ‘hole’ in her stomach where the food should have been. BY: @BINKBADD/INSTAGRAM

Binkbadd explained why she was unhappy with the portion, joking that she was still hungry after eating the sandwich.

She told the employee that she was coming back because there was a “hole” in her stomach where the food should have been.

The employee eventually prepared a replacement sandwich for her. However, that video also attracted attention online, receiving more than 100,000 views.