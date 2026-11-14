Keri Russell continues to turn heads with her youthful appearance decades after making her Hollywood debut. BY: MEGA

Keri Russell appears to have discovered the fountain of youth.

The award-winning actress, who turned 50 in March, opened up about the pressures women face regarding their appearance during an October 2025 interview while promoting the third season of Netflix’s The Diplomat.

Russell said she could relate to her character, U.S. Ambassador Kate Wyler, whose appearance and fashion choices were often criticized by others.

“I’m totally empathetic,” she told People. “It’s such a weird thing being a woman. Everyone has an opinion about the way you look, the way you dress, the way your hair is.”

Russell continued, “It’s just the nature of our society. But I also find it really enjoyable, I mean, it’s like a fun thing to play. I like how cranky she is about it, and how she’s always trying to fight people about it, and is rude about it. I love it. I find it delightful.”

As Russell continues to embrace natural aging, here’s a look back at her incredible transformation over the years.

1999

Keri Russell looks just as beautiful as she did when she first debuted. BY: MEGA



In January 1999, Russell won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama for her role in Felicity. Her classic beauty effortlessly made her the face of the night at the star-studded event, wearing a two-piece ensemble featuring a strapless handkerchief tube top and a low-rise printed maxi skirt.

2000

Keri Russell has maintained her timeless beauty since the beginning of her career. BY: MEGA

Russell was undeniably one of the head turners at the Teen Choice Awards 2000, arriving in a Y2K outfit consisting of a champagne-gold top and a pair of classic dark-wash, straight-leg jeans.

2001

The actress continues to showcase the same charm at various events. BY: MEGA

The Golden Globe winner stole the spotlight with her breathtaking beauty at the WB Program Announcements in May 2001. For the event, she donned a brown leather jacket that complemented her brown curly hair.

2002

Keri Russell first appeared on ‘The Mickey Mouse Club’ when she was a teen. BY: MEGA

Russell kept it casual in a brown corduroy blazer and blue flared jeans at the 2002 premiere of Sweet Home Alabama.

2003

Keri Russell was a cast member of the Disney Channel’s revival show from 1991 to 1994. BY: MEGA

Looking like an absolute vision of elegance, Russell made her way to the 2003 Costume Institute Gala in a plunging black halter dress paired with matching strappy stiletto sandals.

2004

She scored her first film role in the 1992 movie ‘Honey, I Blew Up the Kid.’ BY: MEGA

The Primetime Emmy-nominated actress made an appearance at the William S. Paley Television Festival in Hollywood, sporting a smart-casual outfit.

2005

Keri Russell is an award-winning actress. BY: MEGA



During the Los Angeles premiere of The Upside of Anger, Russell looked as though she stepped out of a Disney fairy tale in a shimmering me

2006

Keri Russell has also appeared in theater productions. BY: MEGA

Russell proved once again that she’s one of Hollywood’s most beautiful leading ladies when she arrived at the New York premiere of Mission: Impossible III in a sleeveless pink mini dress.

2007

Among her most famous films are ‘Waitress,’ ‘Mission: Impossible III,’ ‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’ and ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.’ BY: MEGA

Russell opted for an all-black ensemble for the New York premiere of her film August Rush.

2008

Keri Russell is a mom-of-three. BY: MEGA

The Americans actress turned heads the moment she hit the red carpet at the 80th Academy Awards in an elegant strapless ball gown.

2009

Keri Russell shares two children with her ex-husband, Shane Deary. BY: MEGA

In 2009, Russell stepped out for the premiere of Serious Moonlight in New York City.

2010

Keri Russell and Shane Deary were married from 2007 to 2014. BY: MEGA

Russell made a stylish entrance at the Extraordinary Measures premiere in a structured black mini dress and strappy heels.

2011

Keri Russell and Shane Deary separated in 2013. BY: MEGA

In 2011, The Diplomat star joined the fun at the New York special screening of Hanna.

2013

Keri Russell and Shane Deary finalized their divorce in 2014. BY: MEGA



Russell stepped onto the red carpet at the 2013 PaleyFest: Made in New York event in a metallic blue jacket, a black top, black pants and heels.

2014

Keri Russell welcomed a son with her partner, Matthew Rhys, in 2016. BY: MEGA

During the FOX Winter TCA Press Tour party in 2014, the All New Mickey Mouse Club alum radiated timeless beauty in a black leather jacket, a white top, a black pencil skirt and white pumps.

2015

She began dating Matthew Rhys after they worked together on ‘The Americans.’ BY: MEGA

The Honey, I Blew Up the Kid actress looked nothing short of a Hollywood goddess in a jaw-dropping emerald-green and black column dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high leg slit at the 2015 MET Gala.

2016

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys first met in 2002. BY: MEGA

The Dark Skies actress effortlessly commanded attention at the 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in a white ensemble.

2017

Keri Russell said ‘The Americans’ changed her life. BY: MEGA

Russell returned to the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards and opted for a black, semi-sheer gown with feather details.

2018

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys have attended several red carpet events together. BY: MEGA

For the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, the Rise of the Planet of the Apes star was the ultimate showstopper in a plunging black feather-accented gown with a thigh-high slit.

2019

Keri Russell shared a steamy confession about working with Matthew Rhys on the set of ‘The Americans.’ BY: MEGA

Russell brought a polished fashion moment to the European premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of a Skywalker, donning a dramatic light-green number that teased her figure with its open-front design.

2021

Keri Russell disclosed why she and her partner have no plans to marry. BY: MEGA

Wearing a gold outfit, the We Were Soldiers actress was photographed while leaving Good Morning America in October 2021.

2023

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys have been together for more than a decade. BY: MEGA

Russell owned the night at the New York premiere of The Diplomat in a dramatic purple cutout gown with a plunging neckline and twist-front design.

January 2025

Keri Russell and her daughter Willa attended Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2027 show. BY: MEGA

The Waitress actress made one of the most striking red carpet entrances of the night at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, dominating the event in a structured white coat that complemented her classic black pointed-toe pumps.

November 2025

Keri Russell has largely kept her children out of the spotlight. BY: MEGA

Russell served a perfect combination of timeless glamour and modern elegance at The Diplomat FYC event in November 2025.

2026

Keri Russell previously dated Scott Speedman and Tony Lucca. BY: MEGA

Russell stood out among the biggest stars with her undeniable beauty at the 78th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.