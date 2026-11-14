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A Total Hunk! See Ryan Seacrest’s Transformation Through the Years in Before and After Photos
By Angilene Gacute,12 days ago
Ryan Seacrest is showing off the results of the effort he has put into staying fit and feeling youthful.
In an October 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 51-year-old TV host said he was trying to “make [himself] feel like [he is] not 50.”
As he quipped he was doing everything he could “to make [himself] feel 29 again,” Seacrest shared he was “over-exercising, eating better, over-training” in hopes of slowing or reversing some of the effects of aging.
He acknowledged, however, that the added effort also required “lots of recovery, lots of muscle recovery.”
With Seacrest now in his 50s and looking fitter than ever, take a look at how his appearance has evolved over the years.
2002
Seacrest cut a dashing figure in a pinstripe suit at an American Idol event in 2002.
2003
During the American Idol 2 finale, the host leaned into his heartthrob era in a black single-breasted blazer, matching pants and a white dress shirt.
2004
The longtime American Idol host was all smiles at the Us Weekly Hot Young Hollywood Party in September 2004.
2005
Seacrest looked every inch the star at the 2005 American Idol finalist party in West Hollywood, Calif.
2006
Seacrest had undeniable appeal during an ABC broadcast from Times Square for the New Year’s Eve 2006 celebration.
2007
The Wheel of Fortune host appeared effortlessly suave at the premiere of Knocked Up in May 2007.
2008
Seacrest put on his suit and tie for the 2008 ALMA Awards in Pasadena, Calif.
2009
The American Top 40 star had fans swooning over his polished look at the world premiere of the comedy film Funny People in July 2009.
2010
What a debonair look! Seacrest wore a grey dress shirt, a black vest, dark pants and a red tie to the 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2010.
2011
Seacrest looked dapper in a classic two-piece suit at the LA’s Promise Gala in September 2011.
2012
Turning heads with his sharp appearance, Seacrest attended the Rock of Ages world premiere in Los Angeles in June 2012.
2013
Seacrest opted for a casual look at a red carpet event in May 2013.
2014
The producer suited up when he launched his menswear line, Ryan Seacrest Distinction, in September 2014.
2015
The TV host joined the star-studded FOX TCA Winter 2015 in a grey suit jacket paired with a black-and-white checkered dress shirt and a dark tie.
2016
For the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards, Seacrest showed off his dashing side in a double-breasted suit from his menswear line.
2017
Sporting a white tuxedo jacket, black slacks and classic black shoes, Seacrest had a commanding, camera-ready presence at the 2017 MOCA Gala.
2018
The radio host chose a low-key outfit for the iHeartRadio Wango Tango event in June 2018.
2019
Seacrest made an appearance at the iHeartRadio Wango Tango event in a more understated look, which consisted of a varsity bomber jacket, a knit polo and slim-fit denim jeans.
2020
For the 77th Golden Globe Awards, Seacrest donned a dark velvet tuxedo jacket with a white inner shirt and a black bow tie.
2021
Exuding a timeless handsomeness, Seacrest chose an all-black look for the iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball.
2022
Seacrest carried himself with effortless charm at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival.
2023
Seacrest rocked a classic tuxedo look at the 2023 Academy Awards.
2024
Seacrest favored a relaxed, everyday style on the red carpet at the 2024 iHeart Radio Music Festival Night 1.
2025
The Emmy winner was quite the eligible bachelor when he returned to the iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2025.
2026
Seacrest was a standout in an all-black smart-casual outfit when he returned to the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival.