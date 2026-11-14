Ryan Seacrest made headlines after showing off his toned abs in a thirst trap post on Instagram. BY: MEGA

Ryan Seacrest is showing off the results of the effort he has put into staying fit and feeling youthful.

In an October 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 51-year-old TV host said he was trying to “make [himself] feel like [he is] not 50.”

As he quipped he was doing everything he could “to make [himself] feel 29 again,” Seacrest shared he was “over-exercising, eating better, over-training” in hopes of slowing or reversing some of the effects of aging.

He acknowledged, however, that the added effort also required “lots of recovery, lots of muscle recovery.”

With Seacrest now in his 50s and looking fitter than ever, take a look at how his appearance has evolved over the years.

2002

Seacrest cut a dashing figure in a pinstripe suit at an American Idol event in 2002.

2003

The TV host has been open about the work he puts into staying healthy. BY: MEGA

During the American Idol 2 finale, the host leaned into his heartthrob era in a black single-breasted blazer, matching pants and a white dress shirt.

2004

Ryan Seacrest frequently gives fans glimpses of his workouts and wellness routine on social media. BY: MEGA

The longtime American Idol host was all smiles at the Us Weekly Hot Young Hollywood Party in September 2004.

2005

Ryan Seacrest will celebrate his 52nd birthday this December. BY: MEGA

Seacrest looked every inch the star at the 2005 American Idol finalist party in West Hollywood, Calif.

2006

Ryan Seacrest previously said he was ‘over-exercising, eating better, over-training’ to stay youthful. BY: MEGA

Seacrest had undeniable appeal during an ABC broadcast from Times Square for the New Year’s Eve 2006 celebration.

2007

He has shared some of the habits that help him maintain his fit physique. BY: MEGA

The Wheel of Fortune host appeared effortlessly suave at the premiere of Knocked Up in May 2007.

2008

Ryan Seacrest has made fitness a priority. BY: MEGA

Seacrest put on his suit and tie for the 2008 ALMA Awards in Pasadena, Calif.

2009

The TV personality prioritizes his health despite his famously packed work schedule. BY: MEGA

The American Top 40 star had fans swooning over his polished look at the world premiere of the comedy film Funny People in July 2009.

2010

Ryan Seacrest spoke about wanting to feel younger as he ages. BY: MEGA

What a debonair look! Seacrest wore a grey dress shirt, a black vest, dark pants and a red tie to the 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2010.

2011

Ryan Seacrest has an increased focus on exercise, nutrition and recovery. BY: MEGA

Seacrest looked dapper in a classic two-piece suit at the LA’s Promise Gala in September 2011.

2012

He has incorporated cold plunges and steaming into his recovery routine. BY: MEGA

Turning heads with his sharp appearance, Seacrest attended the Rock of Ages world premiere in Los Angeles in June 2012.

2013

Ryan Seacrest said proper recovery has become increasingly important in his routine. BY: MEGA

Seacrest opted for a casual look at a red carpet event in May 2013.

2014

Ryan Seacrest has been a fixture in television and radio for more than two decades. BY: MEGA

The producer suited up when he launched his menswear line, Ryan Seacrest Distinction, in September 2014.

2015

Ryan Seacrest is the current host of ‘Wheel of Fortune.’ BY: MEGA

The TV host joined the star-studded FOX TCA Winter 2015 in a grey suit jacket paired with a black-and-white checkered dress shirt and a dark tie.

2016

He took over hosting duties in September 2024. BY: MEGA

For the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards, Seacrest showed off his dashing side in a double-breasted suit from his menswear line.

2017

Ryan Seacrest became the host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ after Pat Sajak retired. BY: MEGA

Sporting a white tuxedo jacket, black slacks and classic black shoes, Seacrest had a commanding, camera-ready presence at the 2017 MOCA Gala.

2018

Ryan Seacrest is from Georgia. BY: MEGA

The radio host chose a low-key outfit for the iHeartRadio Wango Tango event in June 2018.

2019

Ryan Seacrest rose to fame as the host of ‘American Idol.’ BY: MEGA

Seacrest made an appearance at the iHeartRadio Wango Tango event in a more understated look, which consisted of a varsity bomber jacket, a knit polo and slim-fit denim jeans.

2020

Ryan Seacrest is juggling his duties while focusing on his health. BY: MEGA

For the 77th Golden Globe Awards, Seacrest donned a dark velvet tuxedo jacket with a white inner shirt and a black bow tie.

2021

Ryan Seacrest has kept much of his personal life private. BY: MEGA

Exuding a timeless handsomeness, Seacrest chose an all-black look for the iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball.

2022

Ryan Seacrest was recently linked to Maxime Nova. BY: MEGA

Seacrest carried himself with effortless charm at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

2023

Ryan Seacrest is currently single. BY: MEGA

Seacrest rocked a classic tuxedo look at the 2023 Academy Awards.

2024

Ryan Seacrest has been candid about his wellness habits. BY: MEGA

Seacrest favored a relaxed, everyday style on the red carpet at the 2024 iHeart Radio Music Festival Night 1.

2025

He has credited consistency with helping him stay fit. BY: MEGA

The Emmy winner was quite the eligible bachelor when he returned to the iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2025.

2026

Ryan Seacrest continues to turn heads with his chiseled appearance. BY: MEGA

Seacrest was a standout in an all-black smart-casual outfit when he returned to the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Festival.