A 2009 video of Russell Brand and Sean 'Diddy' Combs has resurfaced. BY: MEGA

A 2009 video of Russell Brand and Sean “Diddy” Combs joking about finding women to have s– with has resurfaced after Brand’s rape and sexual assault conviction.

The footage shows the Get Him to the Greek costars on a private plane to Las Vegas, and it was originally posted on Brand’s YouTube channel in August 2009. The clip has drawn renewed attention now that both men are serving prison sentences.

Combs Called Brand His ‘New Best Friend’

Combs called Brand his ‘new best friend’ in the clip. BY: MEGA

In the clip, Combs calls Brand his “new best friend” and refers to him as a “very, very, very dear friend.” Combs also calls Brand by the nickname “Rusty Rocket,” which Brand had already been using as part of his public persona, and describes their trip to Las Vegas as a “straight guy date.” Later that summer, Brand attended the White Party that Combs co-hosted with Ashton Kutcher in Beverly Hills on Saturday, July 4, 2009.

Brand joked about their physical closeness on the flight. “I didn’t feel comfortable enough to start embracing you,” Brand says in the video. “I referred to you with affection. I thought you were in a position to express an arm on me.”

The Pair Joked About Finding Women to Have S– With

The pair joked about finding ‘some women to have s– with.’ BY: MEGA

Brand then asks Combs what the best outcome of their trip could be. “With a normal date… the best possible result of that date is s–. Now, with our heterosexual date, what is the best thing that could happen?” Brand asks.

“We could find some women to have s– with,” Combs replies.

Brand responds with a smile, saying, “That is our conclusion.”

Brand began dating Katy Perry, whom he met when she filmed a cameo for Get Him to the Greek, later in 2009, and the two married in 2010.

Both Men Are Now Serving Prison Sentences

Brand was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison on Monday, November 9. BY: MEGA

Brand, 51, was sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison at Southwark Crown Court in London on Monday, November 9, after he was convicted of one count of r— and three counts of sexual assault involving women between 1999 and 2009. “In many people’s eyes, you were funny and charismatic. You had also become a sexual predator. Your status protected you until 2023, when journalists collected and published allegations,” Judge Joel Bennathan told Brand during his sentencing. One of the women told the court she hoped he would hurt no more women.

Combs, 57, is serving a 50-month prison sentence after a jury convicted him in July 2025 on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of the more serious charges of s– trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, and he was sentenced in October 2025, when he was also ordered to pay a $500,000 fine. Their cases involved different offenses, and the resurfaced footage doesn’t establish any connection between them.

TheyStarred in ‘Get Him to the Greek’

Brand and Combs starred in ‘Get Him to the Greek’ in 2010. BY: MEGA

Brand and Combs co-starred in the 2010 comedy film Get Him to the Greek, a spinoff of Forgetting Sarah Marshall. Brand portrayed the character Aldous Snow, the rock star, while Combs portrayed Sergio Roma, a record label executive. Jonah Hill also starred as a record company employee tasked with getting Aldous to his comeback concert.

The video was shot while the pair traveled to Las Vegas to watch the Saturday, May 2, 2009, fight between Ricky Hatton and Manny Pacquiao at the MGM Grand. Both Brand and Combs later denied all charges against them before being convicted.