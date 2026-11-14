The vulnerable video comes one day after sources claimed Britney Spears was 'living a quieter life' after the end of her conservatorship. BY: MEGA; @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears opened up about emotional moments she felt during a recent trip to New York, admitting she felt particularly “fragile.”

“The fragility I feel here in this beautiful place literally makes me want to cry. The people are so kind,” Spears, 44, captioned a video shared via Instagram on Friday, November 13.

Britney Spears Said ‘New York Was a Crazy Trip’

Britney Spears said the ‘people were so kind’ in New York. BY: @britneyspears/Instagram

In the video, the “Toxic” singer took a selfie video of herself seated at a brightly lit restaurant with two male friends.

Spears opened up about her experience at the eatery, where she said a girl politely told her about a stain on her dress.

“Her intention was with humility in it. It was real. It’s the little things, and I’m not sure why I can’t let that go the way that lady said it. Whisper so kind and beautiful, it kind of hurts,” she explained. “New York was a crazy trip, but I obviously don’t show that personally. Parts of my Instagram where I literally cried my f—— eyes out like a baby every night because my body and soul felt a connection by seeing so many unbelievably beautiful people.”

Britney Spears’ Main Creative Outlets Are ‘Dance and Instagram,’ Says Source

A source said ‘recording videos of herself’ was ‘therapy’ for Britney Spears. BY: MEGA

The post comes a day after sources revealed that the pop star has been living a “much quieter life” since her conservatorship ended in 2021 and her music catalog was sold in 2025.

The Crossroads actress’s parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, placed her under a conservatorship in 2008.

“Her main creative outlets are dance and Instagram,” the source said in an interview on November 12. “She wakes up, sets up her tripod and starts recording videos of herself to post. It’s like therapy for her.”

Britney Spears Will Reportedly Never Forgive Her Father After Conservatorship

Britney Spears reportedly talks to her mother, Lynne Spears, occasionally. BY: MEGA

Despite the positive developments, the source claimed that Britney’s relationship with her parents remains strained.

“She still doesn’t speak to her father, though she is aware of his health struggles,” the source claimed. Jamie, 74, has struggled with health issues in the last few years, having had his leg amputated in 2023 following a knee replacement and bacterial infection.



“Britney will never forgive him,” they added. “There’s a lot of resentment there that she can’t move past.”

The source claimed the “Stronger” singer reportedly still speaks with her mother “occasionally” but still has “lingering trust issues,” adding, “It’s a work in progress between the two of them.”



