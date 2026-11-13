David Charvet said he understands how to work out better today. BY: @DAVIDCHARVETOFFICIAL/INSTAGRAM

David Charvet showed off his body during his Baywatch days, but that doesn’t mean he knew much about working out.

“I’m in better shape now,” the star, who appeared on the latest season of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, exclusively tells OK! while talking about BUILD, a strength-training concept created with Maria Chase, founder of BURN, and his son, Shaya Braven Charvet.

‘We Know a Lot More Today’

The actor said he’s in better shape now. BY: BUILD

“We know a lot more today than we did when I was on Baywatch. We understand cardio is not what’s getting you in shape. That muscle endurance and bone density is what keeps you healthy as you age. We also know that the way you work out is just as important. Putting in three hours a day doesn’t mean it’s efficient,” he continues.

What Is BUILD?

The star is focusing on BUILD in L.A. BY: BUILD

Since then, the Hollywood star has been focused on fitness and spending a lot of time at BUILD in L.A.

“We wanted to take traditional weight training and bring it into a more elevated, personalized group setting. BUILD combines progressive, weight training and heavy lifting with science-based longevity therapies – low infrared heat and medical-grade LED and near-infrared red light. The goal is to help people build strength and improve performance. What makes it special is that you’re getting serious strength training in an environment where proper form, coaching, and progression really matter to us. In BUILD’s environment of high heat and infrared light you are creating almost an altitude training scenario which emphasizes your cardiovascular conditioning,” he shares, noting that he and his son, who is also his business partner, teamed up on their venture.

He adds, “We were looking at what was already succeeding with the BURN community, but wanted to bring in more men and introduce an offering for people going after the heavier weight– which we believe is the most sought after workout today. Shaya was already incredibly passionate about weight training, so bringing him into the process felt natural. Maria brought her experience creating the BURN method, Shaya brought his knowledge and passion for strength training, and I brought my own perspective on building high end destinations.”

BUILD “is a 50-minute, strength-focused workout built around progressive weight training. The coaching is personal, and the environment is designed to get you results. You can expect to work hard, learn how to lift with intention, and leave knowing you are part of a community,” David explains.

Inside David’s Training Routine

David Charvet was trained by his son before he left for the FOX show. BY: PETE DADDS / FOX

David was trained by his son before the former traveled to Malaysia to compete on the FOX show.

“I was drawn to the challenge because it was something completely different from anything I’d done before. I’d been away from television for a long time, and I wanted to push myself outside my comfort zone and find out what I was capable of. I also wanted my kids to see me take on something difficult and commit to it. Of course, there were nerves. When you agree to something like this, you know it’s going to be physically demanding, but you don’t really understand what you’re signing up for until you’re there,” he notes. “I think my biggest fear was the recovery time between one event and the other. What I did to prepare was get into the best shape I could coming into the show to better my chances to get through the physical events.

In order to prepare, Shaya “consistently” trained his dad for six weeks at BUILD.

“We were lifting, pushing ourselves, and training in the infrared heat with the LED red-light environment, which was around 105 degrees, so it could help me adjust to being in the jungle. But there’s a difference between training in a controlled environment and being in Malaysia, where you’re dealing with unpredictable conditions and demands you can’t replicate in a studio. The physical preparation helped, but nothing could completely prepare me for what the experience would require mentally. The hardest part was being taken away from your comfort zone and everything you are accustomed to. As we get older we are more set in our ways. From the food to living with a big group and being forced to operate as a team was such a shocking adjustment,” he admits of the teen, whom he calls a “bonafide, incredible instructor.”

Throughout the competition, which sees contestants take on grueling challenges modeled after the real-life U.S. Special Forces selection process, David never once thought about quitting.

‘I Surprised Myself’

The fitness guru said he liked being challenged on the show. BY: PETE DADDS / FOX

“I surprised myself everyday on this journey. It taught me that if you put your mind to anything you can achieve it. If you truly believe you will succeed and you can get there,” he shares. “The mental pressure was more than the physical demand for me. The mental side was different because you didn’t know what was coming, and there was no way to rehearse the psychological pressure. You had to manage your thoughts and your energy day after day. The experience showed me how much your mindset influences what you’re able to accomplish physically.”

He adds, “Getting older definitely came into play in this experience but if you have enough resilience you can overcome those hurdles. Certainly with age I have to be more intentional about my health, my training, and how I take care of my body. You may have to approach things differently as you get older, but that doesn’t mean you have to lower your expectations of yourself.”

Not only did David and his son grow their bond, but it was fun for their roles to be reversed and see Shaya pushing him.

“It’s the way life should be. When you spend as much time as I have with my children, to be able to have them return that love is a father’s dream. It’s like paying it forward. You get the opportunity to mold a human and then at the end of the day they come back around and are willing to help you and be there for you. It’s the most incredible gift,” he says. “When you work together towards something it brings you closer. When I got back Shaya said, ‘How did you do?’ and I told him it was the hardest thing I’ve ever done. He’s watched the show with me and seen what I endured and how I handled certain obstacles and he’s proud.”

Now, with BUILD the singer “wants to help people have an incredible workout but build them a community of support.”

“BUILD is about more than lifting weights. It’s about building confidence, discipline, and a relationship with fitness that lasts. Ultimately, we want people to walk out feeling stronger than when they walked in, both physically and mentally, and to realize they’re capable of more than they thought. I think about strength as something that supports every part of your life. It’s about maintaining muscle and having the energy to be present for your family. It’s also about your mindset. I want to keep learning, keep challenging myself, and stay capable for as long as possible. That’s one of the reasons BUILD is so meaningful to me. We’ve created a place where people can invest in their strength and their long-term well-being,” he concludes.