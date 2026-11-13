Hugh Grant and Divine Brown were arrested in 1995 by police in Hollywood. BY: MEGA

Divine Brown, an escort famously entangled with Hugh Grant in 1995, was believed to be a “fugitive on the run” after missing a court appearance.

Brown (real name: Estella Marie Thompson) was arrested and charged with criminal damage over allegations that she purposely smashed her landlord’s windshield, according to a report published on Friday, November 13.

Divine Brown Allegedly Purposely Smashed a Windshield

Divine Brown reportedly missed a court appearance in late October. BY: MEGA

The incidents reportedly cost more than $500 in damages, and Brown was ordered to appear in person at DeKalb Superior Court for a plea hearing in October, though she failed to appear.

In response, Judge Desiree S. Peagler issued a bench warrant for her arrest.

Divine Brown Was Unaware of Her Arrest Warrant

Divine Brown claimed she was ‘unaware’ that a warrant was out for her arrest. BY: MEGA

Daily Mailreported that Brown was a “fugitive on the run,” though they eventually contacted her, and she said she didn’t know a warrant was out for her arrest.

“You kidding me? Oh, wow. I will have to call them immediately,” she told the publication.

Hugh Grant and Divine Brown Were Arrested in 1995

Hugh Grant was in a long-term relationship with Elizabeth Hurley at the time of his arrest. BY: MEGA

Brown made headlines in 1995 after she and Grant were arrested when the U.K. actor reportedly paid her $60 to perform oral s– on him in his car along Hollywood’s Sunset Strip.

Following their arrests, the incident sparked a frenzy, with their mugshots plastered across the media.

Brown was sentenced to six months in jail for engaging in “l— contact” in a public place, violating her probation from a previous 1993 prostitution conviction.

The Bridget Jones’s Diary star was ordered to attend an AIDS education program and pay a $1,000 fine.

Hugh Grant Claims He Was in a ‘Bad Frame of Mind’ During the Incident

Hugh Grant called his actions ‘completely insane’ following his arrest. BY: MEGA

“Last night I did something completely insane,” he said in a statement after his arrest, per the New York Times. “I have hurt people I love and embarrassed people I work with. For both things I am more sorry than I can ever possibly say.”

The news was especially controversial given the actors’ long-term relationship with Elizabeth Hurley, which lasted from 1987 to 2000.

Grant addressed the infidelity nearly two decades later, revealing in a 2021 interview that he was in a “bad frame of mind” over his 1995 movie Nine Months.

“I was about to launch my first Hollywood film – my timing was impeccable. My problem was – that was my first Hollywood film and I’d just been to see it,” he said on a podcast. “The film was about to come out a week or two after that, and I had a bad feeling about it. I went to see a screening. Everyone in it was brilliant, but I was so atrocious that I was not in a good frame of mind.”