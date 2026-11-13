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Hugh Grant’s Former Escort Divine Brown Was Believed to Be ‘Fugitive on the Run’ After Skipping Court Over $500 Criminal Damage Case
By Brianna Sainez,11 days ago
Divine Brown, an escort famously entangled with Hugh Grant in 1995, was believed to be a “fugitive on the run” after missing a court appearance.
Brown (real name: Estella Marie Thompson) was arrested and charged with criminal damage over allegations that she purposely smashed her landlord’s windshield, according to a report published on Friday, November 13.
Divine Brown Allegedly Purposely Smashed a Windshield
The incidents reportedly cost more than $500 in damages, and Brown was ordered to appear in person at DeKalb Superior Court for a plea hearing in October, though she failed to appear.
In response, Judge Desiree S. Peagler issued a bench warrant for her arrest.
Divine Brown Was Unaware of Her Arrest Warrant
Daily Mailreported that Brown was a “fugitive on the run,” though they eventually contacted her, and she said she didn’t know a warrant was out for her arrest.
“You kidding me? Oh, wow. I will have to call them immediately,” she told the publication.
Hugh Grant and Divine Brown Were Arrested in 1995
Brown made headlines in 1995 after she and Grant were arrested when the U.K. actor reportedly paid her $60 to perform oral s– on him in his car along Hollywood’s Sunset Strip.
Following their arrests, the incident sparked a frenzy, with their mugshots plastered across the media.
Brown was sentenced to six months in jail for engaging in “l— contact” in a public place, violating her probation from a previous 1993 prostitution conviction.
The Bridget Jones’s Diary star was ordered to attend an AIDS education program and pay a $1,000 fine.
Hugh Grant Claims He Was in a ‘Bad Frame of Mind’ During the Incident
“Last night I did something completely insane,” he said in a statement after his arrest, per the New York Times. “I have hurt people I love and embarrassed people I work with. For both things I am more sorry than I can ever possibly say.”
The news was especially controversial given the actors’ long-term relationship with Elizabeth Hurley, which lasted from 1987 to 2000.
Grant addressed the infidelity nearly two decades later, revealing in a 2021 interview that he was in a “bad frame of mind” over his 1995 movie Nine Months.
“I was about to launch my first Hollywood film – my timing was impeccable. My problem was – that was my first Hollywood film and I’d just been to see it,” he said on a podcast. “The film was about to come out a week or two after that, and I had a bad feeling about it. I went to see a screening. Everyone in it was brilliant, but I was so atrocious that I was not in a good frame of mind.”