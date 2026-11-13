Rose Byrne revealed she hurt her back while filming 'The Good Daughter' TV series. BY: MEGA

Rose Byrne talked about playing a character with physical disabilities in Peacock’s The Good Daughter, but it had an unforeseen consequence: a painful back injury.

“I couldn’t get out of bed for two days because I’d had some trauma to it from the work I’d done,” the actress, 47, revealed.

A Two-Month Limp Took an Unexpected Toll

Byrne explained she worked with specialists to understand the role. BY: MEGA

Byrne worked with a physical therapist and trainer who specializes in rehabilitation for people recovering from trauma and injury to make Sam’s movements believable.

The team carefully worked out how Sam would deal with everyday movements.

The actress explained the process to Entertainment Weekly, saying, “We figured out how she would walk and what that looks like, what it looks like going upstairs, downstairs, all those sorts of things.”

She also admitted that she found the physical aspects of the character rewarding. “I mean, all those traits are really fun as an actress to get to delve into,” she said.

‘I Was Doing a Limp’ for Two Months

Byrne was advised to do a limp for two months straight. BY: MEGA

During her Australian vacation, Byrne sought treatment for the sudden back problem.

Byrne shared, “I had to go and get all this body work and [the person working with her] was like, ‘What have you been doing?’ And I was like, ‘Well, I was doing a limp.’”

The specialist then offered an explanation that helped her connect the discomfort to her work on the series. As Byrne recalled, “And he said that if you want to change something in your body, you do it every day for two months. Isn’t that interesting?”

Meghann Fahy Had a Funny Take on the Situation

Fahy bonded with Byrne while working on the show. BY: MEGA

Byrne’s costar Meghann Fahy, who plays her on-screen sister Charlotte Quinn, felt bad after learning about her situation, but she also wasted no time in joking about it. “It’s devastating,” Fahy said while consoling Byrne.

She then considered the body worker’s observation from a different perspective, joking, “If you do crunches every day for eight weeks. That’s how you get abs!”

Fahy shared a close bond with Byrne off-set and even opened up about connecting with her in another interview. “She’s so open, and she’s so smart, and she’s so funny, so I think she really made it so easy,” the Sirens actress said about Byrne.

“The way we like to exist on set is very alike, and so I think that was also something that really helped us connect too,” she added.

What Byrne’s Character Goes Through in the Series

Byrne had previously played complex roles in TV series, and now Sam is one of them. BY: MEGA

Based on Karin Slaughter‘s bestselling novel, The Good Daughter, the series is about two sisters, Sam and Charlie Quinn, whose lives were shattered by a violent attack during childhood.

Sam suffered a traumatic brain injury after taking the brunt of the attack while protecting her younger sister. Even though she survived, Sam was left with vision problems, mobility difficulties and a lasting limp.

Years later, she returns to Pikeville, Ga., after her father, Rusty Quinn (Brendan Gleeson), calls her home. Charlie, meanwhile, has remained in their hometown, and their reunion forces both sisters to confront the past.

The six-episode thriller also features Olivia Williams and Harper Steele. All episodes are now streaming on Peacock.