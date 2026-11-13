Callum Turner is reportedly in the final stages for the James Bond role. BY: MEGA

The race to become the next James Bond is heating up!

Callum Turner is reportedly moving forward in the casting process to play the legendary British spy, while Jacob Elordi allegedly not among the actors auditioning.

With Daniel Craig officially leaving the franchise after 2021’s No Time to Die, speculation surrounding his replacement has continued to dominate Hollywood.

Callum Turner Reportedly Sets His Sights on James Bond

Amazon MGM Studios has not confirmed its casting choice. BY: MEGA

Turner, 36, is reportedly among a small group of actors invited to screen-test for the coveted role.

The Masters of the Air star joins Jack Lowden, 36, and Josh O’Connor, 36, among the contenders reportedly offered auditions.

According to TheWrap, the screen tests were scheduled to begin October 23, with producers evaluating the actors before making a final decision. The process reportedly includes stunt work, camera presence and dialogue delivery.

Turner, who has also appeared in Fantastic Beasts and The Boys in the Boat, has been linked to the franchise for months. He’s also engaged to pop star Dua Lipa.

Amazon MGM Studios has not confirmed that Turner has landed the role.

Jacob Elordi Isn’t Among Those Auditioning

Jacob Elordi was previously reported to be in consideration for the role. BY: MEGA

While Turner appears to be moving forward, Elordi reportedly isn’t taking part in the latest auditions.

As OK! previously reported, Amazon bosses were said to have narrowed their search to three leading contenders, with Elordi and Lowden among the names generating the most attention. That report suggested Elordi was emerging as a favorite among Amazon executives, though the studio never confirmed its shortlist.

Now, new reporting indicates the Euphoria star isn’t among the actors taking part in the screen tests, a surprising shift after months of speculation.

It remains unclear whether Elordi passed on the opportunity or simply wasn’t selected to advance.

Who Will Become the Next James Bond?

Theo James has been mentioned as a potential James Bond. BY: MEGA

The search for Craig’s successor has generated plenty of headlines, with several actors linked to the franchise over the years.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Henry Cavill and Theo James have all been mentioned as potential candidates.

Denis Villeneuve is set to direct the next Bond film, but the filmmakers have stayed tight-lipped about who will inherit the role.

Former James Bond Casting Director Weighs in on the Next 007

Former Bond casting director Debbie McWilliams shared her thoughts on the franchise’s future. BY: @JAMESBOND007/YOUTUBE

The casting debate comes as former Bond casting director Debbie McWilliams has shared her thoughts on the future of the franchise.

As OK! previously reported, when asked whether Bond should ever be played by a woman or an actor of color, McWilliams responded, “Not in my opinion. No.”

She also stressed that the character requires more than good looks and charm.

“Part of his job description is license to kill. So you’ve got to think that he could pick a gun up and shoot you,” she explained.

For now, the identity of the next 007 remains a mystery, but Turner is certainly giving Bond fans another name to keep an eye on.