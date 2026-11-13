Katie Zacharia showed off her toned arms while performing dumbbell curls in a white sports bra and black leggings. BY: MEGA; @KATIEZACHARIA/INSTAGRAM

Katie Zacharia is proving she’s not afraid to break a sweat.

The attorney and political commentator showed off her athletic side in a new Instagram Reel featuring an impressive mix of gym workouts and outdoor adventures.

“Grinding it out one sport at a time,” Zacharia captioned the video, which highlighted her dedication to staying active through everything from weightlifting to surfing, skiing and biking.

Katie Zacharia Shows Off Her Strength in the Gym

Katie Zacharia worked out in a variety of outfits in the reel. BY: @KATIE ZACHARIA/INSTAGRAM

The video featured several clips of Zacharia putting in work at the gym while sporting an assortment of colorful athletic outfits.

In one clip, she showed off her toned arms and stomach while performing seated dumbbell curls in a white sports bra, black leggings and a black baseball cap.

Another segment captured her lifting kettlebells in a matching lavender sports bra and leggings, with her defined abs on full display.

Zacharia also demonstrated a single-arm dumbbell row while wearing teal leggings and a black sports bra.

She switched things up for another exercise, rocking a red crop top and colorful gradient leggings while working with different gym equipment.

The montage also featured Zacharia enjoying outdoor sports, including surfing, skiing and biking, showing that her fitness routine extends well beyond the weight room.

Katie Zacharia Receives Praise From Her Followers

Katie Zacharia’s followers praised her dedication to staying active across multiple sports. BY: @KATIE ZACHARIA/INSTAGRAM

The video attracted supportive comments from followers who were impressed by Zacharia’s dedication.

“Get it girlie!!!” one follower wrote alongside several clapping emojis.

Another commenter added, “Got to be at your top best shape. Proud of you Katie.”

Meanwhile, a third admirer chimed in, “Katie is winning. Whether she’s got that job or not. Katie is winning at life,” with fire emojis.

One follower offered a playful suggestion, writing, “Poker next!”

While most of the reactions celebrated Zacharia’s athleticism, one commenter took a swipe at her professional ambitions, questioning how her legal career and press secretary position were going.

Who Is Katie Zacharia?

The former White House press secretary has appeared as a political commentator on Fox News. BY: @KATIE ZACHARIA/INSTAGRAM

Beyond her fitness-focused social media posts, Zacharia is a conservative political commentator who has appeared on television discussing politics, legal issues and current events.

She has built a public profile through her commentary and media appearances, bringing her legal background into discussions about national politics.

Her social media presence also offers followers a look at her interests outside of her professional life.

While viewers may recognize Zacharia from her political commentary, her latest reel focuses on a different side of her personality: her love of sports and physical fitness.

Katie Zacharia Is a Married Mother of Four

Katie Zacharia previously worked as a communications adviser for Trump Media & Technology Group. BY: @KATIE ZACHARIA/INSTAGRAM

Away from her political career, Zacharia is married to Tyler Zacharia, a film producer and entertainment executive.

The couple, who married in 2011, share four children — three sons and a daughter.

Katie previously stepped away from her professional career between 2014 and 2020 to focus on raising her children, a decisions she has spoken about openly.

During a July podcast appearance, she explained that balancing her career with her husband’s demanding work in the entertainment industry requires teamwork.

The mother-of-four has also emphasized the importance of prioritizing family time, even while navigating high-profile professional opportunities.