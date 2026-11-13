Kimmel had a field day reading Trump's latest posts. BY: MEGA

Jimmy Kimmel has enjoyed Donald Trump‘s rough post-midterms era.

On the November 12 edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late night host and Trump nemesis roasted the president’s “sad” Truth Social posts after his party got decimated by Democrats in the 2026 midterms.

Jimmy Kimmel Says Trump Is ‘Spinning’

Trump had a day of complaining on Truth Social. BY: MEGA

“Democrats now have picked up 55 seats in the Senate so far and 255 seats in the House, far more than anyone predicted,” Kimmel began. “And now that the president has had a week to digest that massive defeat, he’s spinning.”

Kimmel then read some of Trump’s Truth Social rants, starting with a post where Trump complained that Democrats were “doing everything in their power to get away from massive blue state corruption by saying over and over again that the Trump administration is corrupt.”

“Now, hold on, nobody ever said that,” Kimmel sarcastically quipped. “We would never say anything like that. That would be very, very rude.”

Kimmel Tears Into ‘Migrant Caravan’ Fear Mongering

Kimmel roasted Trump reviving the ‘migrant caravan’ story. BY: MEGA

Kimmel also dove into Trump’s revival of the infamous “migrant caravan” story. Earlier that day, Trump touched on reports that “migrant caravans” were in Mexico and headed to the U.S. — leaving out that the two caravans were of 100 and 1,000 people, and Mexican authorities were already working to stop the groups. Trump threatened to “double” tariffs on Mexico because of the caravans.

“Oh, the caravans are back,” Kimmel sighed. “Remember when Trump was running, he kept telling us MS-13 was marching up from Central America to kill our families? I guess those guys got lost in Tijuana for a few years but now their GPS is working again and they’re back on track.”

Kimmel was referring to the fear-mongering over migrant caravans that dominated the Republican media ecosystem in the run-up to the 2018 midterms.

‘This Is Getting Pathetic’

Kimmel said Trump had ‘lost his mojo.’ BY: MEGA

During his Truth Social blitz, Trump also brought up the Democrats’ effort to view his tax returns during his first term, complained about the SAVE America Act and complained about “the Seditious Six” — referring to Democrats who urged military servicemembers to defy illegal orders.

Kimmel was not impressed with Trump’s whining on Truth Social.

“Oh man, this is getting pathetic,” he declared. “He’s lost his mojo. He’s repeating himself. He’s shrieking about caravans and ballrooms and evil Democrats, and nobody’s listening. It’s sad.”

Kimmel Revels in Trump’s Apparent Misery

Kimmel has been gloating about the midterms. BY: MEGA

Kimmel’s been on a roll roasting Trump after the midterms.

Trump’s administration made the comedian’s life difficult, having twice campaigned to get him removed from the air over some of his controversial jokes.

Now that Trump’s grip on the country seems to be fading, Kimmel’s had no issue ripping into the president. Earlier this week, he flat-out told the president he’s “going to h— when Trump mused about getting into heaven.

“I feel a little weird to say because Jesus told us, ‘Judge not, lest ye be judged.’ But in this case, who are we kidding? Ye are going to live with the devil himself,” Kimmel quipped.