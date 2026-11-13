Johnny Depp reflected on fatherhood and its life-changing impact. BY: MEGA

Johnny Depp opened up about the life-changing experience of becoming a father, revealing that the birth of his first child gave him a sense of purpose he had never understood before.

“There was a great veil lifted that I had no idea had existed when my first child was born. I literally felt like a veil had been lifted from my vision, and suddenly I understood exactly what everything had been for,” Depp recalled.

Depp made the revelation after an interviewer compared parenthood to Ebenezer Scrooge‘s transformation inA Christmas Carol, when a person realizes, “I am a different man or woman.”

Johnny Depp Questioned His Career Choices Before Becoming a Father

Johnny Depp recalled feeling as though a ‘great veil’ had lifted when his first child was born. BY: MEGA

Depp reflected on the doubts he had about his acting career before becoming a parent.

“There were years in that, that I thought, ‘Why am I doing these movies? Why am I doing this? Why am I doing that? Why am I not just doing this for a bunch of money?'” Depp recalled.

The actor said fatherhood eventually helped him make sense of those decisions.

“I never knew the answer to those questions until that veil was lifted, and instantly I knew. This is why you’ve made every single move in your life. This is what it’s all about,” he explained.

Johnny Depp Admitted Fatherhood Helped Him Appreciate Life More

Johnny Depp admitted he ‘didn’t really appreciate life’ before starting a family. BY: MEGA

Depp previously discussed how becoming a parent changed him during a 2012 interview.

He said, “You feel empty. I was angry and frustrated until I started my own family and my first child was born. Until then I didn’t really appreciate life the way I should have, but fortunately I woke up.”

In a 2013 interview, Depp again described the clarity he experienced after welcoming his first child.

He noted, “It really was as if a veil was lifted, and things became clearer, and I went, ‘Oh, I f—— get it now! That’s what it’s for! That’s what it’s for, this beautiful little creature that I took part in creating, making.'”

Johnny Depp Shared How He Raised His Kids With Love

Johnny Depp said his children always felt ‘loved and secure’ while growing up. BY: MEGA

Depp shares two children with his former partner, Vanessa Paradis: daughter Lily-Rose Depp, born in 1999, and son Jack Depp, born in 2002.

In his 2013 interview, the actor also discussed how he made sure his children felt valued.

He said, “With my kids, they’re told 75 times a day that they’re loved.”

He continued, “One thing I know is they feel loved and secure and happy and needed and necessary and a part of something.”

Johnny Depp Confirmed His Sense of Purpose Stayed With Him

Johnny Depp revealed that his sense of purpose remained strong as his children grew older. BY: MEGA

Johnny also confirmed that the perspective he gained from becoming a father had stayed with him as his children grew older.

“Have you held onto that purpose as they’ve gotten older?” the interviewer asked.

“Oh, for sure,” he replied.