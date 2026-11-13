Musician Chase Taylor sued Kanye West on Wednesday, November 11. BY: MEGA

Kanye West, 49, who now goes by Ye, is being sued by a performer who claims West locked him in a Wyoming high school band room and forced him to work without enough sleep on the rapper’s biblical opera Nebuchadnezzar.

North Carolina musician Chase Taylorfiled the lawsuit in federal court on Wednesday, November 11, accusing West of fraud, false imprisonment and unfair and deceptive trade practices.

Taylor Claims He Was Locked in a Band Room

Taylor claims he was locked in a band room at Cody High School in Wyoming. BY: MEGA

Taylor claims he was recruited for a starring role in what he believed was a finished opera, but when he arrived, he learned that the production was incomplete. “After Taylor agreed, he learned the truth: there was no opera,” the complaint states, adding that West’s plans were “built of air” and that he had “arranged to monetize the production” but “failed to prepare the actual opera.”

Taylor alleges that he was then expected to compose the rest of the music and make the opera “performance-ready in just four days.”

“Defendants locked the door and ordered Taylor to work until the opera was done,” the lawsuit states. The complaint states the work took place in a band room at Cody High School in Cody, Wyo., ahead of the opera’s 2019 premiere at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

He Says Requests for Food, Water and Sleep Were Ignored

Taylor claims West ignored his requests for food, water and sleep. BY: MEGA

“Taylor objected to the abusive conditions and asked defendants [through West’s producer] to unlock the band room doors, provide sufficient food and water, and provide appropriate time off for the musicians to sleep. Defendants ignored these requests,” the lawsuit claims. The opera reportedly involved more than 150 performers.

Taylor also claims that West didn’t “meaningfully participate in the creative process” beyond offering “vague platitudes” and “cryptic non-directions.” “He arranged to have personal massages in the band room and stayed only for the duration of those massages,” the lawsuit alleges. “He also hosted meet-and-greets with locals and press while in the rehearsal space.”

Taylor Was Told the Operas Were ‘Non-ProfitEngagements’

The operas were described to Taylor as ‘non-profit engagements.’ BY: MEGA

Taylor claims he worked on the two operas, Nebuchadnezzar and Mary, at lower pay rates because they would be “non-profit engagements performed for religious purposes” meant to “save souls.” Now, he alleges this claim of being non-profit was false. He further alleges that “West and his co-defendant companies charged attendees for tickets, and, on information and belief, pocketed the profits.”

Taylor is suing, alleging he was brought in through false promises of “lucrative compensation, producer credit, and future work.” However, Taylor has yet to receive fair pay nearly seven years after production. In addition to that claim, Taylor also asserts that after production, West used Taylor’s compositions without consent or payment, and some examples of where Taylor’s compositions were used commercially include Travis Scott’s track “Telekinesis,” which credits Ye as a co-writer, and several tracks on Vultures 2.

Another Musician Made Similar Claims

Willie Alexander filed a similar lawsuit against West last year. BY: MEGA

Taylor’s lawsuit against West and related companies stems from the same type of complaint musician Willie Alexander made last year. Like Taylor, Alexander claimed he was brought to Wyoming to complete an unfinished opera. The lawsuit filed by Alexander is currently pending before the Los Angeles County Superior Court, and Alexander’s case will have a mandatory settlement conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2027.

The world premiere of Nebuchadnezzar, based upon the biblical account of the Babylonian king, took place on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and Mary was presented at the Miami Marine Stadium the following month. In addition to these two projects, West has been involved in several other lawsuits with past collaborators and employees, including one previously filed over allegedly unpaid production work on Vultures 2.