Sarah Paulson revealed why she doesn't want to marry Holland Taylor. BY: MEGA

Sarah Paulson explained why she andHolland Taylor have no plans to marry, despite feeling deeply committed to their relationship.

“The stoneness of it makes me want to, like, it gives me the heebie-jeebies,” Paulson said on the November 12 episode of Chelsea Handler‘s “Dear Chelsea” podcast.

‘Maintained Some Sense of Myself’

Paulson explained that she prefers to maintain her ‘independence’ in a relationship. BY: MEGA

When Handler asked what Paulson valued about remaining unmarried to the love of her life, the actress said she was glad she had never tied the knot because she had “maintained some sense of myself.”

Paulson added that she never felt the need for their relationship to be “written in stone somehow.”

Sarah Paulson Values Her Independence in Her Relationship

Paulson clarified that her hesitation about marriage had nothing to do with wanting distance from Taylor.

“That’s not about being away from her or being with another person,” she told Handler.

She added, “It’s just about maintaining some sense of my own independence.”

She explained that Taylor feels that neither of them likes the word “wife” or the idea of “belonging to someone.”

Paulson concluded, “I feel as connected to another person as I possibly could to Holland.”

Holland Taylor Has Also Questioned the Need for Marriage

Taylor said she wasn’t planning to ‘marry’ Paulson, but that doesn’t change their bond. BY: MEGA

Taylor has previously expressed similar views about marriage. When asked whether she and Paulson might eventually tie the knot, she replied, “I don’t think so.”

“It doesn’t seem to mean to us what it means to a lot of people,” Taylor explained.

She also mentioned their 32-year age difference, saying the generational gap worried her “for her sake.”

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor’s Relationship

Paulson and Taylor began dating almost twelve years ago. BY: MEGA

Paulson and Taylor first met at a dinner party in 2005, when both were dating other people. Years later, Taylor approached Paulson on Twitter, and the couple went public with their relationship in 2015.

During a May 2024 appearance on the “SmartLess” podcast, Paulson shared how maintaining separate homes has helped their relationship.

“We don’t live together. That’s the secret to it,” she explained.

She added, “We’re together when we want to be, and we’re not when we don’t.”