Mariah Carey's Christmas Time tour kicks off on November 17. BY: MEGA

Mariah Carey sparked fan concern as she prepares for her first-ever holiday-themed concert stops in South America.

The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” songstress, 57, was spotted several times by fans in Brazil, where she’s scheduled to perform two shows on November 17 and November 21.

Mariah Carey Sparked Fan Concern in Brazil

Mariah Carey is set to perform in Sāo Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. BY: MEGA

In one fan-captured video, Carey could be seen leaving a restaurant with her entourage in an all-black outfit, her long hair styled in bouncy, voluminous curls.

Though the Grammy Award-winning singer was decked in her signature glam, fans couldn’t help but notice team members appearing to be holding her by the waist as she walked.

Fans Are ‘Genuinely Concerned’

Fans suggested that Mariah Carey was ‘struggling to walk’ in a new video. BY: @betorivero/Instagram

“This is genuinely concerning. Mariah Carey has worried fans after these videos in Brazil surfaced showing her struggling to walk. Hopefully, she’s okay,” the fan captioned the clip. “Seeing someone who has entertained generations looking this vulnerable hits differently.”

A separate clip showed the Glitter actress, dressed in a gold mini dress and Gucci knee-high boots, approaching fans to sign autographs.

Fans Reacted to the Viral Video

Fans suspected that Mariah Carey looked like she was ‘in pain.’ BY: MEGA

Though she was all smiles and connecting with the large crowd, fans again echoed earlier concerns about her health.

“Why does she always need her hand held?!” one user said, while another said, “She looks like she’s in pain.”

Others defended the singer, writing, “Knees are tired, girl danced in very high heels so much … She needs Crocs.”

Mariah Carey Reign Over Christmas Continues

Mariah Carey’s Holiday Bar returns for the third year to eight cities in the United States. BY: MEGA

Though Carey has yet to address speculation about her health, she’s known as the queen of the season due to her iconic 1994 hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

The “We Belong Together” singer’s holiday-themed bar is set to return for its third year in eight U.S. cities, and also hit London as its first international location. The pop-up features holiday-themed cocktails and decor inspired by Carey.

“The holidays are my favorite time of year, and I love finding new ways to share the magic with my fans,” Carey said in an announcement about the event.