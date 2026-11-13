Nicholas Hoult stunned Jenna Bush Hager on her show. BY: MEGA

Jenna Bush Hager’s talk show guest had her stumbling over her words.

The anchor, 44, sat down with actor Nicholas Hoult on the November 13 episode of TODAY With Jenna and Sheinelle.

Hoult, who was there to promote his film How to Rob a Bank alongside his costar Anna Siwai, recounted some of the fun times the cast had while filming in Pittsburgh, Penn.

‘What Happens at Pickle Fest?’

Jenna Bush Hager was shocked by Nicholas Hoult’s innuendo. BY: MEGA

“I heard y’all went to a Pickle Fest,” Bush Hager asked, prompting Hoult to jump in with excitement over their field trip.

“If no one’s been to a Pickle Fest, I recommend that highly,” Hoult gushed.

“What happens at Pickle Fest?” Bush Hager asked in response.

“You eat lots of pickles,” he explained. “But one of the highlights for us was eating dinner, one of our first dinners as a cast, and we looked out, and there was a mechanical pickle.”

The actor explained that the giant pickle was much like a mechanical bull, which is at many country western-style bars and events.

‘You Can Ride That Pickle’

Nicholas Hoult recounted attending a pickle festival. BY: MEGA

Hoult, 36, noted that, much like a mechanical bull, the pickle could be mounted, after which it would throw the rider around wildly as they tried to hang on for dear life.

“And you can ride that pickle,” he added in a knowing tone.

Naturally, the conversation quickly dissolved into innuendo as Bush Hager asked the question the entire audience was thinking.

“May I ask?” Bush Hager began. “Did y’all ride that pickle?”

‘We Can All Ride It Together’

Jenna Bush Hager tried to get the interview back on track. BY: MEGA

Hoult gave a knowing look at the camera, practically wiggling his eyebrows before his cheeky response.

“Oh, I rode it,” he said as the studio dissolved into laughter, prompting Bush Hager to stumble over her words.

“Um, I think we need to move on,” she said, blushing, as Hoult fired back, “Do we?”

“I think it’s time to move on,” Bush Hager reiterated, attempting to get the interview back on track.

‘We Can All Ride Together’

Nicholas Hoult promised Jenna Bush Hager he would return with a video of his ride on the pickle. BY: MEGA

They eventually managed to steer the interview in a much more G-rated direction, though Bush Hager later made Hoult promise to bring a video of him riding the giant mechanical pickle the next time he came on the show.

“You come back and you bring that pickle video,” she said.

“I’ll bring the pickle,” Hoult teased. “We can all ride it together.”