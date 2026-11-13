A Trump superfan explained why he's done with the president. BY: MEGA

A decade-long superfan of Donald Trump who used to follow the president around the country to his rallies is sick of him.

Rick Frazier, one of a group of Trump fanatics called “Front Row Joes” due to their frequent appearances front and center at his rallies, described growing disillusioned with the president in a recent interview.

‘King of the Swamp’

Rick Frazier used to follow Donald Trump around the country to attend his rallies. BY: MEGA

Frazier explained to The Washington Post that while he spent a decade ardently devoted to Trump, he had grown disillusioned with the president’s corruption and betrayed promises.

Trump memorably stormed Washington in 2016 on the promise of draining “the swamp,” meaning the entrenched career politicians who prevented real change. Frazier now watches South Park and laughs along to jokes mocking the president. He described the 80-year-old president as “the king of the swamp.”

Rick Frazier Says Jeffrey Epstein and Corruption Pushed Him Off Donald Trump

Rick Frazier said Donald Trump’s handling of the Epstein files pushed him away. BY: MEGA

The 70-year-old Ohio man told the paper that he didn’t like Trump’s fight against releasing the Epstein files or his mocking of “affordability.”

Frazier’s daughter had died of a drug overdose in 2023, and Trump sent him a letter offering his condolences. Frazier describes Trump’s 2025 pardon of former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernandez, convicted of funneling cocaine into the United States, as a key turning point.

“See, that got me all upset,” he said.

Former Trump Superfan Voted for Amy Acton in Midterms

Rick Frazier voted for Amy Acton in the 2026 midterms. BY: MEGA

Frazier last attended a Trump rally in Kentucky, where the president railed against Thomas Massie, the Republican congressman who fought for releasing the Epstein files and impeaching Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Frazier was a fan of Massie.

He told the paper that while he voted for Republican Jim Jordan, his longtime representative, he backed Sherrod Brown and Amy Acton for Ohio’s Senate and governor’s races, respectively, races Democrats flipped.

“I’m kind of going to go back to the way I was before Trump,” Frazier said. “I was independently swinging wherever the best guy was running. And that’s the way I think it should be.”

Other Trump Voters Seek Out New Direction

Marjorie Taylor Greene is among the Republicans arguing for an America First agenda. BY: MEGA

Frazier was one of several former Trump superfans interviewed by The Washington Post about their disillusionment with the MAGA movement, after Democrats’ sweeping midterm wins.

Ohio State University College Republicans told the paper that Trump had become “an anchor around the elephant’s neck.”

Other Republicans interviewed voiced disappointment that Trump had abandoned “America First” promises — a position echoed by many in the Republican mediasphere, such as Marjorie Taylor Greene and Tucker Carlson.

“I think his America First agenda was a good idea, but I don’t think he stuck to that,” said three-time Trump voter Brandon Williams. “So I would like to see somebody run somewhere on that same line, but actually do that.”