Molly O'Connell dished on her reality TV journey. By: State Farm

Molly O’Connell is a seasoned reality television star.

From getting her start on America’s Next Top Model to becoming a fan favorite on Southern Charm, the 38-year-old has grown into her own in front of the world.

O’Connell speaks exclusively with OK! about what’s surprised her the most about living life in front of the camera, joining such a well-established cast, the upcoming season of the Bravo show and her partnership with State Farm.

What’s Surprised Her the Most About Joining ‘Southern Charm’

Molly O’Connell attended Bravo Fan Fest in 2026. By: BRAVO/NBC

When O’Connell joined the cast of the long-running Bravo series during its tenth season, she was taken aback by how dissimilar it was from her first television experience.

“Having begun my career on America’s Next Top Model, I had a different idea of what reality TV was,” the star explains.

“Going from a modeling competition into a show about my personal and home life was a big change. It’s felt a lot more natural being on Southern Charm for sure,” she adds.

Why She Didn’t Expect to Be ‘Received So Well’ After Joining ‘Southern Charm’

Craig Connover and Molly O’Connell during an episode of ‘Southern Charm’ in 2026. By: NBC/BRAVO

Although O’Connell joined the show after it had been on the air for a decade, the model wasn’t worried about jumping into a group with such a long history.

“I’ve been friends with them all for so long,” she notes of her castmates.

“I definitely don’t expect to be received so well by the viewers and fans,” she continues. “It’s been an amazing ride, and I’m really thankful the fans have been so supportive and kind.”

What Fans Can Expect From ‘Southern Charm’ Season 12

Molly O’Connell poses for ‘Southern Charm’ Season 12. By: BRAVO/NBC

Ahead of the launch of Southern Charm‘s 12th Season, O’Connell hinted there will be major life updates she’ll be sharing with fans.

“I pride myself on staying out of the drama for the most part,” she points out.

“I absolutely did not stay out of it this season. You see a lot of ups and downs with the cast … but also some amazing developments in my music career! I’m so excited for everyone to see,” O’Connell teases.

Partnering With State Farm

Molly O’Connell attends BravoCon in 2025. By: BRAVO/NBC

O’Connell partnered with State Farm to bring the brand’s “good neighbor” spirit to Bravo lovers.

“I love the way State Farm shows up for Bravo fans. Their commercials are iconic and they’re always creating fun experiences at conventions that our fans look forward to,” she raves about the insurance company.

“State Farm has become such a natural part of Bravo culture. Not just showing up but giving fans something special to enjoy. This year, State Farm brought a Shem Creek-inspired experience and celebrated the place we all call home, so it felt like a perfect fit,” she notes.