Joe Biden detailed his fallout with Nancy Pelosi. BY: MEGA

Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi patched up their relationship over lunch.

In his upcoming memoir, the ex-president says he met with the former House speaker over an Italian meal with the aim of repairing a friendship that had been shattered when she told him he would lose the 2024 election if he continued to run.

Biden and Pelosi Reconnect Over Lunch

Biden detailed his lunch with Pelosi in his memoir. BY: MEGA

“We had been through too much together to allow a rift to go un-mended,” he writes. “We talked about life and family and politics and fell into the old rhythms of friendship. And I’m glad we did.”

While Biden says they’d seen each other from a distance at events, they hadn’t spoken since she came to see him in the White House and told him to drop out.

Their Last Conversation Before the Rift

Biden spoke to Pelosi about his presidential run. BY: MEGA

The former president detailed the conversation they had before their relationship drifted.

“Our last real conversation had been the one in which she told me it was my decision whether to continue my run for president, making it clear what her decision was,” Biden writes.

“We didn’t discuss that episode,” he adds of their lunch.

Pelosi has repeatedly declined to discuss the state of their relationship.

In the new memoir, Promise Me, America, Biden’s words make it seem he is still angry about the way Democrats pushed him to end his campaign after his disastrous debate performance.

He describes Pelosi “working furiously behind the scenes to get elected officials and Biden delegates to defect.”

Jill Biden Describes Their Peace Offering

The former first lady described her account of Biden and Pelosi making peace. BY: MEGA

During her own book tour, Jill Biden said her husband and Nancy had exchanged peace at Tatiana Schlossberg’s funeral in January 2026.

“He went back to see Nancy and I found out later … they said ‘Peace, let’s be friends,’” Jill spilled in an interview with MS NOW’s Morning Joe.

Biden Says ‘Loyalty Matters to Me’

Biden spoke about loyalty in his book. BY: MEGA

The former president also gives new insight into the final days of his reelection campaign, including July 13, 2024, when Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer came to see him at home in Delaware to tell him that his support within the party had evaporated.

“I have to admit it was personally hard to take so many old friends turning on me. I told Schumer he had a lot of gumption (I may have said it differently at the time), coming to my home and telling me to get out of the race,” Joe writes. “Loyalty matters to me. If I give you my word, I stick with you. If I say I’m with you, I’m with you to the end.”